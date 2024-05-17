Sidney Giglio: 2025 Stateside & World Mission

Goal:
USD $14,000
Raised:
USD $14,250
Campaign funds will be received by Sidney Giglio
I have a strong desire to see people come into personal relationship with Jesus, and this experience is just the beginning. Will you partner with me to see lives changed by the Gospel?
Circuit Riders is a YWAM mission and training community that launches movements to reach the next generation. I will be part of the Carry The Love movement of young people who are dedicated to reaching the lost and inspiring a generation to love like Jesus. I will:
I will also have the opportunity to pursue the music track that will grow my abilities in songwriting and developing cultures of worship.
The Discipleship Training School will extend from January - March, during which time students will be training in California. For the months of April and May, I will be on active mission throughout the Southern United States and Central America. All funds raised will cover housing, transportation, food and training materials (ie. books).
We're proud of you Sidney! Praying that God will work through you to do great things.
You will do GREAT things, Sid! Thank you for spreading Jesus' love. ❤️
Praying for you!!
Praying for you Sid
LETS GET THIS GIRL TO CR!!!
Keep us updated, Sidney! Praying for you 🙏
