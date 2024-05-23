Supporting the Tallinger Family

My dear friends, Phil and Darlene Tallinger have been faithfully married for 32 years, have 3 outstanding children, and a beautiful country home in the heart of Walworth, N.Y. Over the wonderful years together, they have walked through both beautiful and challenging seasons, as we all do this side of heaven.

In June of 2023, Phil noticed a pesky growth on his neck that wasn’t going away. Thinking it was just a bug bite, he sought the advice of his primary care doctor. Phil then underwent blood testing which showed no major concerns. The next step was to undergo a CT scan and biopsy. These two tests finally provided some definitive answers. The CT scan showed a mass on Phil's pancreas, 12 individual masses on his liver, and a mass on his neck near his lymph node. The biopsy results of the mass on Phil’s neck showed malignant pancreatic tissue. In September of 2023, Phil and Darlene received an official diagnosis of pancreatic cancer. Specifically, a Neuro-Endocrine Tumor of the pancreas (also known as a NET). After meeting with a surgeon, they received the news that the tumors could not be removed, and Phil was referred to a specialist. In October of 2023 Phil began treatment through Roswell Cancer Center in Rochester, N.Y. and has since moved his treatment to the Buffalo Campus as of May of 2024.

Every month he receives a very painful injection which blocks the hormones from being produced by the tumor on his pancreas and slows the overall growth of all the tumors. Because the cancer is growing on Phil's pancreas, he experiences a wide variety of hormone-related symptoms (think of it like a man going through the worst case of menopause ever-hot flashes, night sweats, fatigue, and depression). He experiences major digestive dysfunction as the enzymes needed to digest food properly are not at the correct levels. The injections cause extreme dizziness, fatigue, and pain at the injection site along with insulin resistance, so Phil is now diabetic. He essentially has 2 “good” weeks a month and after that the injection wears off and the side effects of the cancer begin to rear its ugly head. Currently there is no earthly cure for Phil’s condition... BUT GOD!!!!!

I have established this platform to share the testimony of faith that Phil has as each and every day he chooses to FIGHT against the weight of his circumstances. Phil and Darlene serve Jesus Christ, the King of their hearts, and in doing so, they believe in His ability to heal! Most importantly, I covet your prayers. We BELIEVE in the power of prayer and the transformation it has on our hearts and minds as our will aligns with God’s will. Any financial blessings you are prayerfully led to give will be used to help relieve the weight of added medical expenses, general cost of living, and supporting Phil and Darlene’s youngest son and “forever child”, Chris. Darlene is Chris’ full-time caretaker and receives minimal Medicaid compensation for doing so. I would be overjoyed to open the floodgates of opportunity to allow Phil to freely access any additional therapies that would help in his healing and overall quality of life. The dietary restrictions that are best for this illness are costly. He has used all his sick time at work and now faces the implications of that when he retires or pursues disability resources in the future.

Phil is a loyal and self-sacrificing husband, father, brother, and friend. And HE gets better!!! He is an extraordinarily talented craftsman. If you’ve ever been a recipient of one of his custom wood or metal works of art—you already know this. Please join me in lifting Phil up to the Father and prayerfully considering shouldering some of the financial weight of this season for the Tallinger family. “Let us therefore come boldly unto the throne of grace, that we may obtain mercy, and find grace to help in time of need.” Hebrews 4:16

Thank you and God Bless!