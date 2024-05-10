Grace Christian Fellowship's Roof Disaster

We have a desperate financial need at Grace Christian Fellowship in Largo, Florida

Recently, our insurance company assessed roof damage due to heavy storms and paid us a small sum. Then, two weeks ago, that same insurance provider informed us that we will no longer be covered unless our roof is replaced or under contract to be fixed by May 20th. We need to raise over $300k to cover these roof repairs.

We know that with God all things are possible and also understand that this may be beyond the means of our own congregation.

PLEASE consider giving to a faithful church in a tough financial situation. We are celebrating 30 years in ministry in Pinellas County, FL this year and pray to be serving for another 30+ years in our building!