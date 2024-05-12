Steps to Reclaim your Strawman

Monthly Goal:
Learn the steps and process to take back your birth name. Become the owner of the corporation created from your birthname from the Government.
At birth your parents filled out a Registration of Live Birth at the hospital. The Government then created a Corporation from your birthname, without yours' or your parents consent. FRAUD !!!!! This Corporation is now being Traded in Commerce on the stock market.
https://us02web.zoom.us/rec/share/p8zusDRTB7vuyMCvtdJszZnTvdzynr0YwumN0ATpejCQKKnOX76TUxyMEF43s4IS.gMJqwEbnpKY9DP9F?startTime=1707584541000
Passcode: 5a?EbM$m
https://us02web.zoom.us/rec/share/p8zusDRTB7vuyMCvtdJszZnTvdzynr0YwumN0ATpejCQKKnOX76TUxyMEF43s4IS.gMJqwEbnpKY9DP9F?startTime=1707589225000
Passcode: 5a?EbM$m
https://us02web.zoom.us/rec/share/p8zusDRTB7vuyMCvtdJszZnTvdzynr0YwumN0ATpejCQKKnOX76TUxyMEF43s4IS.gMJqwEbnpKY9DP9F?startTime=1707596711000
Passcode: 5a?EbM$m
FAQ Recording https://us02web.zoom.us/rec/share/A-6zvmlGDZWS1vh6ok_e-uN8TUHrmnQJGkH0a5tel2YUKE3JyLKtIQtYtNg0XhKI.aiaPWvtOQotKwnaK?startTime=1707713096000
Passcode: 3u=Js$4Z
WORKBOOK: https://1drv.ms/w/c/577f38a94bff86eb/EXsLjclYXadCpWrHvwdU0vMBV6KkrnHMONzxfYZNhfvmXA?e=f8Yk5t
COPYRIGHT SCREENSHOPS: https://1drv.ms/w/c/577f38a94bff86eb/EXCLh5-IVltLu6JilFVoPusBCnqgcH1tHINDe3MRHFPyxQ?e=dHmTBu
COPYRIGHT NOTICE: https://1drv.ms/w/c/577f38a94bff86eb/EQ0s7f9xX6VIvakNEf4Mcv4BRCTbq4WvAigIIH_XpK_zaw?e=slcgHx
SECURITY AGREEMENT: https://1drv.ms/b/c/577f38a94bff86eb/EeuG_0upOH8ggFcOCwAAAAABSR6frHCyZC1gTAsrv8mNVg?e=GCMEjw
PERSONAL PROPERTY SECURITY AGREEMENT (PPSA) SCREENSHOTS:
https://1drv.ms/w/c/577f38a94bff86eb/EV2arDO_R1BCi5shPamQerIB8GO_DM5VhTgLGeB_Tc-8hQ?e=7HOue5
HOLD HARMLESS INDEMNITY AGREEMENT:
https://1drv.ms/w/c/577f38a94bff86eb/EbiH5_Jie4FJvuRGTv0zat4Bu3sbPve4l-0CE3eGDsbbkw?e=dZb6Yf
POWER OF ATTORNEY:
https://1drv.ms/w/c/577f38a94bff86eb/EUelS7d39gNKt7WkUuNXvvIBGyqaMkpMj6T0ZAfTx71QVw?e=8g23Ob
DECLARATION OF POLITICAL STATUS:
https://1drv.ms/w/c/577f38a94bff86eb/EeuG_0upOH8ggFe8DwAAAAABgjgYrnMgDufLm8mmmcUusA?e=xZH7Km
