Steps to Reclaim your Strawman

Steps to Reclaim your Strawman

Learn the steps and process to take back your birth name. Become the owner of the corporation created from your birthname from the Government.

At birth your parents filled out a Registration of Live Birth at the hospital. The Government then created a Corporation from your birthname, without yours' or your parents consent. FRAUD !!!!! This Corporation is now being Traded in Commerce on the stock market.

https://us02web.zoom.us/rec/share/p8zusDRTB7vuyMCvtdJszZnTvdzynr0YwumN0ATpejCQKKnOX76TUxyMEF43s4IS.gMJqwEbnpKY9DP9F?startTime=1707584541000   

Passcode: 5a?EbM$m

https://us02web.zoom.us/rec/share/p8zusDRTB7vuyMCvtdJszZnTvdzynr0YwumN0ATpejCQKKnOX76TUxyMEF43s4IS.gMJqwEbnpKY9DP9F?startTime=1707589225000

Passcode: 5a?EbM$m

https://us02web.zoom.us/rec/share/p8zusDRTB7vuyMCvtdJszZnTvdzynr0YwumN0ATpejCQKKnOX76TUxyMEF43s4IS.gMJqwEbnpKY9DP9F?startTime=1707596711000

Passcode: 5a?EbM$m

FAQ Recording https://us02web.zoom.us/rec/share/A-6zvmlGDZWS1vh6ok_e-uN8TUHrmnQJGkH0a5tel2YUKE3JyLKtIQtYtNg0XhKI.aiaPWvtOQotKwnaK?startTime=1707713096000

Passcode: 3u=Js$4Z

WORKBOOK: https://1drv.ms/w/c/577f38a94bff86eb/EXsLjclYXadCpWrHvwdU0vMBV6KkrnHMONzxfYZNhfvmXA?e=f8Yk5t

COPYRIGHT SCREENSHOPS:  https://1drv.ms/w/c/577f38a94bff86eb/EXCLh5-IVltLu6JilFVoPusBCnqgcH1tHINDe3MRHFPyxQ?e=dHmTBu

COPYRIGHT NOTICE: https://1drv.ms/w/c/577f38a94bff86eb/EQ0s7f9xX6VIvakNEf4Mcv4BRCTbq4WvAigIIH_XpK_zaw?e=slcgHx

SECURITY AGREEMENT:  https://1drv.ms/b/c/577f38a94bff86eb/EeuG_0upOH8ggFcOCwAAAAABSR6frHCyZC1gTAsrv8mNVg?e=GCMEjw

PERSONAL PROPERTY SECURITY AGREEMENT (PPSA) SCREENSHOTS:

https://1drv.ms/w/c/577f38a94bff86eb/EV2arDO_R1BCi5shPamQerIB8GO_DM5VhTgLGeB_Tc-8hQ?e=7HOue5

HOLD HARMLESS INDEMNITY AGREEMENT:

https://1drv.ms/w/c/577f38a94bff86eb/EbiH5_Jie4FJvuRGTv0zat4Bu3sbPve4l-0CE3eGDsbbkw?e=dZb6Yf

POWER OF ATTORNEY:

https://1drv.ms/w/c/577f38a94bff86eb/EUelS7d39gNKt7WkUuNXvvIBGyqaMkpMj6T0ZAfTx71QVw?e=8g23Ob

DECLARATION OF POLITICAL STATUS:

https://1drv.ms/w/c/577f38a94bff86eb/EeuG_0upOH8ggFe8DwAAAAABgjgYrnMgDufLm8mmmcUusA?e=xZH7Km


