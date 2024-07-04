Emergency Health and Eye care funding

Goal:
USD $2,000
Raised:
USD $400
Campaign funds will be received by Suzanne Besag
When I started campaigning over 4 years ago to get care for my eyes, They needed a lot of repair and still do.
My original goal of getting a corneal transplant was blindsided by needing immediate and emergency care for my left eye that had rising and unpredictable pressures.
Now I find myself in the same boat again. Only this time it's not just the cornea. But I could permanently lose the vision in my right and left eyes if I don't quickly find a good rheumatologist as well as more specialty Drs.
An Emergency room visit in May diagnosed me with a autoimmune disorder that is threatening my vision. The doctor believes that I am not getting enough oxygen to the blood vessels in my brain, which in turn in a threat to my vision and could cause permanent and irreversible vision loss.
Both the Emergency Room Doctor and Retina Drs, Glaucoma and Primary Drs have recommended a brain biopsy as well as specific medications I must take to prevent further damage to my eyes.
The biopsy is critical in helping to find out more specifically what is wrong .
The only way to stop this downhill slide is to quickly change the direction things are headed.
I MUST also raise enough for more needed surgery on my left and right eyes and repair of one blocked ear canal.
While insurance does cover most of the cost of care, there is a portion that I must pay as well.
Travel to Drs and hospitals, Rest and proper nutrition are also key in making this happen.
It is critical to raise these funds asap
And I must move back to the old county where I xane from as the medical here will not cover the care I need.
If you can please make a donation. Any size $5, $10, $20 or $100. I must immediately change the course and direction things are headed if I want to save my eyesight.
Thank you and your support is greatly appreciated and critical in helping to save my eyesight and to get the care I need.
Thank you,
Suzanne B.
Praying for healing!
Eyes need healing!
December 12th, 2024
For anyone reading this today, I have spent three days in the Emergency room of the last five for extremely elevated blood pressure and will most likely be returning there again today as they prescribed a medication that is contraindicated to Glaucoma and can actually do more harm to my eyes than good.
IT IS CRITICAL that I raise the rest of these funds , so I can return to my old county to get the care I need.
PLEASE DONATE and PLEASE SHARE. My life and especially my VISION depend on getting the proper care I need.
November 17th, 2024
Today is Nov.17th and the weather is getting exceptionally cold.
I was finally after six months able to get in and see a rheumatologist
Some of the news is good.
But further testing is still needed to determine exactly what is wrong.
Unfortunately, the county I currently live in has very limited care, including no on call opthalmologists at any of the hospital ER's should an emergency arise.
Cold weather ruins my eye medications and I have to find a better way to store and travel with my medication as I am currently not allowed to drive - until so retake the drive test. (Vision related)
I need to raise these funds to move assp and to get the proper care so need.
I desperately need new reading and driving glasses. The frames are pretty reasonably priced. But I must have specially cut lenses based on the shape of my Corneas which are both transplants and the condition of my eyes. There are only a few places that can do the cut of my lenses correctly. And no Lens Crafters and Costco cannot do them.
After my surgeries last year, I needed ample time to heal, but was not afforded that opportunity - which led to some permanent side effects that I am still dealing with.
There have been several people who have really stuck by me through this journey and I am deeply appreciative of their commitment to my care.
Now is a time where I need as many people as I can ask to help.
It is critical that I get back to a county where I can get proper care.
And get new glasses do I can see properly. This will make everything so much easier.
A donation of any size today would be greatly appreciated. It is critical not just to the care of my eyes , but to my overall health so that I can heal and get the care I need.
Thank you.❤️
SB
September 29th, 2024
To anyone who sees or reads this today. I am currently on a wait list to see a rheumatologist.
Doing my best to find one sooner
Raising the rest of these funds is CRITICAL in getting the care I need.
I must move back to the old county where I came from as the care here is just not adequate to handle the serious health issues I am facing.I
I am not only dealing with an Autoimmune disorder that needs to be more properly diagnosed, but also blood sugar levels that are constantly spiking and they don't know why.
Please donate and please share my fundraiser with others
Thank you!
SB
August 21st, 2024
Now I must move asap in order to get the care I need.
July 4th, 2024
The Arteries in my Brain are swollen. If not properly Treated, I could lose my vision.
Help is needed now!!!!
Please Donate
https://www.mayoclinic.org/diseases-conditions/polymyalgia-rheumatica/diagnosis-treatment/drc-20376545
https://www.mayoclinic.org/diseases-conditions/giant-cell-arteritis/symptoms-causes/syc-20372758
May 13th, 2024
Here is the second part to the ER Report.
I have seen my primary DR and further testing has been ordered.
I MUST raise these funds immediately if I stand any chance in not losing my eyesight.
May 13th, 2024
For those who may not understand.
See two attached reports from Emergency Room.
