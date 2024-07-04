Emergency Health and Eye care funding

When I started campaigning over 4 years ago to get care for my eyes, They needed a lot of repair and still do.

My original goal of getting a corneal transplant was blindsided by needing immediate and emergency care for my left eye that had rising and unpredictable pressures.

Now I find myself in the same boat again. Only this time it's not just the cornea. But I could permanently lose the vision in my right and left eyes if I don't quickly find a good rheumatologist as well as more specialty Drs.

An Emergency room visit in May diagnosed me with a autoimmune disorder that is threatening my vision. The doctor believes that I am not getting enough oxygen to the blood vessels in my brain, which in turn in a threat to my vision and could cause permanent and irreversible vision loss.

Both the Emergency Room Doctor and Retina Drs, Glaucoma and Primary Drs have recommended a brain biopsy as well as specific medications I must take to prevent further damage to my eyes.

The biopsy is critical in helping to find out more specifically what is wrong .

The only way to stop this downhill slide is to quickly change the direction things are headed.



I MUST also raise enough for more needed surgery on my left and right eyes and repair of one blocked ear canal.

While insurance does cover most of the cost of care, there is a portion that I must pay as well.

Travel to Drs and hospitals, Rest and proper nutrition are also key in making this happen.

It is critical to raise these funds asap

And I must move back to the old county where I xane from as the medical here will not cover the care I need.

If you can please make a donation. Any size $5, $10, $20 or $100. I must immediately change the course and direction things are headed if I want to save my eyesight.



Thank you and your support is greatly appreciated and critical in helping to save my eyesight and to get the care I need.



Thank you,

Suzanne B.







