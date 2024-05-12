Easterday family

My dearest husband, Isreal Easterday was present at the events in D.C. on January 6th 2021. He has an unfair trial, like many J-6er's and he got sentenced to 30 months in prison. He went to court a few days agofor sentencing and was taken right after. He wasn't allowed to say much or give a hug goodbye for the last time to me, his wife hannah and his family that was also there. Now im left to save our home with no In come, As a Christian family we have always tried to help others before us and we're in need of help as we're going through this very difficult time, any help would be greatly appreciated, and would go towards our mortgage and household bills. We need while Isreal is away. We really appreciate you all for the help and support, Thank you all and God bless you all.