Juan Rosario's Fight against Leukemia

Campaign funds will be received by Juan Del Rosario Medina
Our dear brother in Christ and my best friend of 10 years- Juan was diagnosed this past week with stage 3 acute myeloid leukemia. Unfortunately, his cancer is exacerbated by a pre-existing condition and unfortunately his insurance does not cover all that he currently needs for care. Juan is currently homebound aside from his chemotherapy and attendance at Holy Mass.
Last year, Juan's mother died of a drug overdose and has left Juan with the spiritual/financial responsibility of his 9-year-old little sister who is currently residing in the Dominican Republic with him.
Our dear Juan is very known and very loved within the Archdiocese of Detroit and has been active in hispanic/latino ministry, black catholic ministry, youth ministry and even assisting in many different ministries that have helped women rescued from human trafficking. Putting others first and willing to assist anyone in need is one of Juan's many God-given qualities. Having formerly served as an Oblate of St Benedict, Juan has taken the call to hospitality to heart! In the past year, Juan has suffered the death of his mother, a tragic accident that almost left him an invalid and now cancer. I, being his best friend and my family who have taken Juan as one of our own in the past 10 years have no doubt that the Lord is calling our brother to sanctity.
On behalf of our dear Juan we ask you to please consider donating to help cover costs of his treatments, home care and needs of his younger sister. May God Bless you for your generosity and we entrust Juan to the intercession of St Peregrine and Mother Angelica!
PSLAMS 107:20-21 20 He sent out his word and healed them; he rescued them from the grave. 21 Let them give thanks to the LORD for his unfailing love and his wonderful deeds for mankind.
The Lord is my shepard I shall not wantHe lies me down in green pasturesHe leads me beside still watersHe restoresmysoulHe leads me inthepath of righteousness forHis namessakeYea, though I walk through thevalleyoftheshadowofdeath Ishall fearnoevil foryouare withmeYour rod and staff they comfort meYou prepare atable beforemeinthepresence ofmy enemiesSurely goodness&mercy shall follow meall theday..
Juan!!! I’ll be praying for you!!!
May God be w/ you & comfort you.
Praying for your health.
Keep strong my brother. You are loved and not forgotten, no matter who society favors.
God bless you, Juan!
God bless and keep you.
Blessings upon your health and survival!
Que la luz de Cristo brille en tu alma, que la mano del Señor te cure el cuerpo tuyo, que el amor de Dios sea siempre to gozo y alegría.
July 25th, 2024
Blessed Feast if St. James to all! Juan has recently had to return to the Dominican Republic with his family who are willing to care for him, he sadly has no immediate family in the states who are willing to take up such a task. He is still high in spirit and joy! He will be continuing his treatment meanwhile in DR. I will continue to update everyone as soon as possible! Funny enough, Juan was born in a city called Santiago de Los Caballeros-which translates to St. James of the Knights. Let us keep our brother in prayer!
St. James, Pray for us!
July 1st, 2024
Blessed Feast of the Precious Blood to all! Juan and myself are overflowed with all of your generosity and charity! Juan is in high spirits after several sessions of chemo. He even laughs at the fact of his hair falling out slowly and lovingly jokes that he can not take anything seriously. He thanks all of you for the overflow of love and solidarity and asks your continuous prayers for God's will in his life.
I will have all of you updated soon! Lets keep praying for our brother!
