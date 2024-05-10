Juan Rosario's Fight against Leukemia

Our dear brother in Christ and my best friend of 10 years- Juan was diagnosed this past week with stage 3 acute myeloid leukemia. Unfortunately, his cancer is exacerbated by a pre-existing condition and unfortunately his insurance does not cover all that he currently needs for care. Juan is currently homebound aside from his chemotherapy and attendance at Holy Mass.

Last year, Juan's mother died of a drug overdose and has left Juan with the spiritual/financial responsibility of his 9-year-old little sister who is currently residing in the Dominican Republic with him.



Our dear Juan is very known and very loved within the Archdiocese of Detroit and has been active in hispanic/latino ministry, black catholic ministry, youth ministry and even assisting in many different ministries that have helped women rescued from human trafficking. Putting others first and willing to assist anyone in need is one of Juan's many God-given qualities. Having formerly served as an Oblate of St Benedict, Juan has taken the call to hospitality to heart! In the past year, Juan has suffered the death of his mother, a tragic accident that almost left him an invalid and now cancer. I, being his best friend and my family who have taken Juan as one of our own in the past 10 years have no doubt that the Lord is calling our brother to sanctity.





On behalf of our dear Juan we ask you to please consider donating to help cover costs of his treatments, home care and needs of his younger sister. May God Bless you for your generosity and we entrust Juan to the intercession of St Peregrine and Mother Angelica!