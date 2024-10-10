Supporting the Crossan Family

UPDATE FROM DENISE

My husband very rapidly became very ill in 3 weeks. His whole body was swelling, coughing up blood and could barely walk, move, or talk. He was diagnosed with a very rare autoimmune disease, Waggoners. It affects the body's blood. His lungs are filled with blood. He is in the ICU. He is on a ventilator fighting for life.

The situation was already stressed as he became laid off in May and was looking for work.

Please keep praying for Philip.









Have you ever been so new to something and you’re feeling really anxious about it? And then someone comes along and just makes you feel so welcome? That was my experience with Denise when I started to find friends that share my faith. She is so kind! Philip and Denise and their 5 kids have a homestead up in Holmes County, Ohio. There they raise animals, plants, and make handmade goods. You can check out their website at https://ninediamondranch.com. The Crossans also often graciously open their home on the Bibilcal Feasts for anyone who wants to attend.

Unfortunately Philip got laid off on May 1, 2024 and they are having issues with unemployment due to him being a victim of unemployment fraud. They are unable to get food stamps or additional benefits until unemployment is processed. Right now the family could use a hand up until the issues are sorted out and Yah has put it on my heart to try to help. They will need money to keep food in their house and to make sure they can continue to lay their bills. Please consider helping our brother and sister in Yah.