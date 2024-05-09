Building Lensenia's First Church

JOIN US IN BUILDING A CHURCH OF HOPE IN LENSENIAL!





GREETINGS AND BLESSING!

We are reaching out to you with a heartfelt invitation to be part of a transformative journey in Lensenia, a town in the Falaba district of Sierra Leone’s Northern Province. This vibrant, predominantly Muslim community has never had a church building in its history. Yet, through our recent evangelism efforts, we’ve witnessed a remarkable shift—a genuine openness and willingness among the community to embrace a place of Christian worship.

THE STORY: A NEW BEGINNING

For years, the people of Lensenia have expressed their longing for a space where they can come together to worship, share their faith, and foster a sense of community. The absence of a church has been a challenge, leaving many without a dedicated place to gather in prayer and support one another. However, after heartfelt discussions and prayerful consideration, the local leaders have offered us a plot of land to build a church, marking a historic moment for this town.

THE CHALLENGES: BUILDING FROM THE GROUND UP

While this is an incredible opportunity, we face significant challenges. Constructing a church is no small feat, especially in a region where resources are limited.

WHAT WILL FUNDS WILL COVER:

Building Materials:

Purchase of quality materials such as bricks, cement, roofing, and wood.

Additional items like windows, doors, and flooring materials to ensure durability and comfort.

Labor Costs:

Hiring skilled laborers and local craftsmen to ensure the church is constructed properly and sustainably.

Providing fair wages to support the local economy.

Site Preparation:

Clearing and leveling the land to prepare it for construction.

Ensuring proper drainage and foundation work for long-term stability.

Utilities Installation:

Installation of basic utilities such as electricity and plumbing, if applicable.

Providing a reliable water source for the community and church activities.

Interior Setup:

Purchasing essential furniture like pews, altar, and tables for community gatherings.

Installing audio-visual equipment for services and events, including microphones and speakers.

Community Engagement:

Organizing workshops or community meetings to involve local residents in the construction process, fostering ownership and connection to the church.

Providing training for future church leaders and volunteers.

Landscaping and Exterior Features:

Beautifying the surrounding area with plants, walkways, and signage.

Creating a welcoming environment for visitors and community members.

Contingency Fund:

Setting aside a portion of funds for unexpected costs or emergencies that may arise during construction.

A CALL TO ACTION: YOUR SUPPORT MATTERS

We invite you to join us in this exciting endeavor. Your contributions, no matter the size, will play a crucial role in bringing this vision to life. By donating, you are not just helping to build a structure; you are helping to create a sanctuary for hope, love, and spiritual growth.

Imagine the joy of the first service held in this church, the community coming together to celebrate their faith, and the impact it will have on future generations. With your support, we can turn this dream into a reality and make history in Lensenia.





Together, Let’s Build a Church in Lensenia!

Thank you for considering this opportunity to make a lasting difference. May your generosity be returned to you a hundredfold!