Building Lensenia's First Church

Monthly Goal:
USD $3,000
Total Raised:
USD $550
Raised this month:
USD $0
Campaign funds will be received by Peace Kuvor
JOIN US IN BUILDING A CHURCH OF HOPE IN LENSENIAL!
GREETINGS AND BLESSING!
We are reaching out to you with a heartfelt invitation to be part of a transformative journey in Lensenia, a town in the Falaba district of Sierra Leone’s Northern Province. This vibrant, predominantly Muslim community has never had a church building in its history. Yet, through our recent evangelism efforts, we’ve witnessed a remarkable shift—a genuine openness and willingness among the community to embrace a place of Christian worship.
THE STORY: A NEW BEGINNING
For years, the people of Lensenia have expressed their longing for a space where they can come together to worship, share their faith, and foster a sense of community. The absence of a church has been a challenge, leaving many without a dedicated place to gather in prayer and support one another. However, after heartfelt discussions and prayerful consideration, the local leaders have offered us a plot of land to build a church, marking a historic moment for this town.
THE CHALLENGES: BUILDING FROM THE GROUND UP
While this is an incredible opportunity, we face significant challenges. Constructing a church is no small feat, especially in a region where resources are limited.
WHAT WILL FUNDS WILL COVER:
Building Materials:
Labor Costs:
Site Preparation:
Utilities Installation:
Interior Setup:
Community Engagement:
Landscaping and Exterior Features:
Contingency Fund:
A CALL TO ACTION: YOUR SUPPORT MATTERS
We invite you to join us in this exciting endeavor. Your contributions, no matter the size, will play a crucial role in bringing this vision to life. By donating, you are not just helping to build a structure; you are helping to create a sanctuary for hope, love, and spiritual growth.
Imagine the joy of the first service held in this church, the community coming together to celebrate their faith, and the impact it will have on future generations. With your support, we can turn this dream into a reality and make history in Lensenia.
Together, Let’s Build a Church in Lensenia!
Thank you for considering this opportunity to make a lasting difference. May your generosity be returned to you a hundredfold!
This grant is provided by the Giver Army "Faith Based" Cause. We pray that your church plant will be successful and that many will come to put their hope in Jesus. Philippians 4:19
Blessings
