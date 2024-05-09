B29 Restoration Project

Welcome to our funding campaign for the 20 foot B-29 Bomber Restoration Project. Why are we doing a public fundraiser? Well, The main reason is that the repairs for the model are progressing substantially quicker than expected and we find outselves in a position where we need to start collecting the radio equipment, engines and the other materials needed in order for us to meet our goal of having the model ready for the 2025 event season. Structural repairs are roughly 40% complete, so the need for the rest of the materials is quickly approaching. We are actively documenting the entire process on youtube( username @invertmast) explaining the repair process as well as showing the upgrades we have planned to share with the public. We consider ourselves the current caretakers of this amazing model and plan to attend as many events as feasible once the model is completed. The reason for choosing this model is due to its history. This B-29 was seen for years performing amazing aerobatic displays infront of thounds of people each year. This model and others was an inspiration to a young man who grew up watching its displays for many years. Fast forward 25 years and that young man is now a father and physical inspirations such as these are few and far between. The purpose of being the caretakers of this model is to restore it to its previous glory and to share and exhibit it to as many people as possible. The model deserves to be flown and shared and that is what we plan to do by attending events with it every year.





All funds raised will go 100% to the B-29 restoration and eventually to traveling to events all across the USA to share the model and exhibit its flying qualities in order to inspire others. Ideally we need around $13,000 to $15,000 to finish the restoration of the B-29. Those funds will be used to purchase servo’s, radio equipment, batteries, engines, propellers and a vast list of other items. Ideally we would like to raise enough funds to purchase the necessary servo’s, paint, wiring and an engine. This is approximately $5,000 and will allow us to get the model completed and in paint prior to summers end. This will keep us on schedule to have test flights over the winter to work out any issues and have the model ready for 2025.

This is where we ask for your help in bringing back an icon of the hobby in all of its glory and more!