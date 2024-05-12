KIDZ N MOTION For Kids of ALL Abilities

* DISCLAIMER: GiveSendGo requires a minimum gift of $5 per transaction. Gifts of $1 can be given directly to On The Move Kids Gym to benefit Kidz-N-Motion. More information is available at: www.onthemovekidsgym.com

Our goal is to reach out to 1 MILLION PEOPLE TO GIVE $1 to help Kidz -N- Motion, Inc, which would bring developmental programs to our rural community and serve families of children and youth of ALL abilities.

Kidz -N- Motion will:

*Be science-based

*Be based on individual needs and abilities

*Be physically and socially engaging

*Promote cognitive skills, brain health, coordination, and balance

*Build confidence which leads to better social skills and family interaction

*Match participants in Kidz -N- Motion through a mentoring program with their peers

Kidz -N- Motion, Inc is planning to use the funds received to build a new facility. We have been given an estimate of 1 million dollars to get started in this endeavor. Our hope is that our 1 MILLION DOLLAR BLAST CHALLENGE will encourage people to not only donate, but to help us reach our goal of 1 million people giving $1 by sharing with your friends, family, co-workers, on Instagram, on Facebook, and in any other creative ways. We look forward to reaching this goal and bringing more resources to families in our community and surrounding counties in our area of the state.

On the Move Kids Gym is supporting this fundraiser. On The Move Kids Gym, A Sensory Gym for Kids of ALL Abilities, has been serving the Nashville, Rocky Mount, Wilson, and surrounding areas of North Carolina for 7 years and has seen a great need to offer more support. Kidz-N-Motion was created to provide an active fitness program and social opportunities for children of ALL abilities. If you would like to learn more about On the Move Kids Gym and Kidz-N-Motion, you can contact us at 252-459-3333 or by email at onthemovekidsgym@gmail.com. Thank you in advance for your donation and all glory to God for what He has in store!

Kidz-N-Motion Inc. is a registered 501c3 with the State of North Carolina.