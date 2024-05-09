Ben Cook Lymphoma

It all began very subtly. Ben felt that he was experiencing chronic fatigue since around the beginning of 2022. Since there were no other symptoms, we suspected possibly sleep apnea, or thyroid issues, etc. and planned to get him checked out at some point. The sleep apnea test came back as very low probability, so we dismissed it. By the time fall came around, we had not yet got around to checking thyroid. Life was very busy. Ben had started our emergency bathroom remodel and was working every spare minute he had on that. Around Thanksgiving 2022, Ben caught some kind of cold/virus that was going around at the time. Towards the end, he began to experience shortness of breath & coughing fits. This lasted for about 2 weeks and tapered off. We thought nothing more of it until approximately the 2nd week of January, when the shortness of breath and coughing returned, along with constant fatigue. During this time, we had begun the process of relocating from Ellensburg, WA to Bonners Ferry, ID. Ben felt that he was just pushing too hard with trying to wrap up his job, while packing and moving. He attempted to slow down and rest so as to overcome the symptoms. On Thursday, Jan 12, a few brethren helped us load a trailer, and we took our first load to the new place in ID. Over the weekend, Ben seemed to progressively get worse. Eventually, he couldn't walk across a room without being out of breath. Ben was beginning to think it might be pneumonia, and decided to get checked out. Monday, Jan 16 Ben visited a family doc in Bonners Ferry. The doc promptly sent him next door to the Bonners Ferry hospital for a chest x-ray, EKG, and a full panel of blood work. Within a couple hours, the results began to come back. The family doc called and stated that the chest x-ray showed Ben's right lung was totally incapacitated by fluid around it, and that his heart and left lung were being affected by the pressure. He suggested that Ben head for the larger emergency room at the Couer D' Alene hospital. Shortly after hanging up with the family doc, Ben received another call from the Bonner's Ferry hospital. It was their doc that is in charge of reviewing all outpatient testing. He told Ben that his case had caught his eye, and that he suspected Lymphoma. He seconded that Ben should get to a larger ER as soon as possible. We made the 1.5hr trip to the Couer D' Alene hospital, and were admitted to the ER. From there, it was a whirlwind of bloodwork, CT scan, echocardiogram, chest tube installation, etc. The staff was extremely professional, kind, and efficient! Once the CT scan came back, they immediately found an 14 x 18cm mass growing in the center of Ben's chest. This along with the presence of fluid around the right lung caused them to also suspicion Lymphoma. Tuesday, Jan 17, the docs ordered a biopsy of the mass. They also continued doing blood work each morning to watch various levels. Ben's calcium was high, as well as uric acid. They were able to bring those levels under control, and continued to monitor him closely. Over time, 3 liters of fluid were drained from around Ben's right lung, allowing him to breather better. They released it slowly so as not to collapse the lung. It worked and the lung successfully regained its capacity. For the next several days, they simply continued to correct various levels, and flush him with IV fluids. Finally, on Friday, Jan 20, Ben requested an anointing, and our dear brethren from Cascade Valley made the long trip over. We enjoyed a precious time of worship and prayer with anointing in the hospital room. The docs also started Ben on a high dose of steroids in an attempt to keep the mass from encroaching on arteries, throat, heart, etc. After monitoring Ben through Sunday morning, Jan 22nd, they finally discharged us so that we could go home and pack for Germany, which brings me to the fact that we found a renowned doctor over there who has an extremely good track record of treating cancer.

To shorten a really long story.. we have made 3 trips to Germany in the past 2 years, spending a total of 7 months in Europe, and have chosen to continue treatment in the USA at this time. The doctor in Germany is world-renown and we thank God for the ability to travel and receive treatment there, as he has saved Ben's life and has also become our friend. Please see post #1 for more current details. :)