Help for the Heaney family

A competitor recently bought the company I work for. The transition is not going great. They have slashed hours and we now get minimal opportunity for overtime. Things were almost paycheck to paycheck, to begin with, and the loss in pay has jeopardized our house and made it nearly impossible to buy groceries and keep the power on. We thank you from the bottom of our hearts for any donations provided.    
Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
$ 250.00 USD
22 days ago

God Bless You Brother!

Gayle
$ 250.00 USD
24 days ago

May the lord multiply

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
25 days ago

Mike and Debbie
$ 100.00 USD
25 days ago

We are grateful to be part of a church community that cares about and supports our families. We pray for God's provision and blessings for you and your family. Merry Christmas!

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
26 days ago

Praying!!

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
26 days ago

I will be praying for your family to get back to normal. God is so gracious!

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
27 days ago

God bless you and your family. You're in my prayers.

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
27 days ago

God bless you

Denise Lamirato
$ 40.00 USD
27 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
27 days ago

Merry Christmas

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
27 days ago

Your story touched my heart. We are part of God‘s family and we need to take care of each other. I will be praying that a job will be found and that you’ll be able to put food on the table and keep the power on. Thank you for reaching out to your Christian family. It gives us the opportunity to support a need.

Anonymous Giver
$ 250.00 USD
1 month ago

Love you guys!

Brandon and Alondra
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

We love and miss you guys. We are praying for new opportunities for you, may you guys have a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!

Blessings
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Hi Chris, I am a friend of your mom and stepdad. My husband and I are praying for you and your sweet family. May this small donation help in some way. Blessing, John and Maria Todd

Kevin and Sandee DeBella
$ 500.00 USD
1 month ago

Praying for you all! We love you!

