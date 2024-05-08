Supporting Monica Yanez Santana

Hello family and friends. I am setting up this campaign to help out my daughter Monica. Long story short, Monica was going strong in her career and just recently got married when she started to have symptoms that were just recently diagnosed as being caused by gastroparesis. This condition is stomach paralysis and affects the person's ability to maintain a proper diet amongst other things. It's been said if you don't work you don't eat. But what if you can't eat? Monica had to resign from her job as it was not feasible to continue working in her condition. Her husband, Noe, is doing his job but with COBRA insurance payments and doctor's visits it's not easy. If the Lord puts it in your heart to donate we really appreciate it more than you know. We also ask for prayers as we serve a God who hears and heals. If you have any questions please reach out to me or Ana. Thank you so much in advance and may God bless you.