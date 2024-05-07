Dez Murray 

Dear family & friends,

2024-2025 is going to be life altering for me! I know now more than ever that I was made to impact the world with Jesus’ love. I wanted to share that I will be attended a Discipleship Training School this October with Youth With A Mission {YWAM} which is an international volunteer organization dedicated to serving Jesus throughout the world. This is going to be a huge time of growth and healing for me, and I will be able to travel to the nations for outreach.

The one thing that the Lord reiterated in my heart was that He was calling me to serve in missions. I want to walk with Him, help individuals discover how to use their unique treasures Jesus placed inside of them, and see them walk into their destinies. The aim of DTS is to help individuals find out how to use their unique giftings, talents and calling to minister to the least of these.

This school is going to be a foundation for me to discover how God wants to use me and my life and I think it is going to be a launching pad for me to do ministry. I am seeing that things may be trying and obstacles may get in the way, but I believe that God helps me through and guides me in each step.

Would you please join with me in praying for God’s direction for the days ahead? Pray that He would refine and challenge me spiritually as I make preparations for my upcoming departure on October 2nd, 2024. For me to be able to attend DTS (Discipleship Training School) I need people to partner with me. I want to give you the opportunity to be part of what God is going to do through me at YWAM. As I shared before, I want to be in missions but I can’t do it without financial supporters. I do trust that the Lord can and will provide everything that I will need over the next year. I would like to invite you to become a part of this team. Would you prayerfully consider joining my team through a donation? I need to raise around $10,000 in order to cover my school and ministry costs, if every person gave a gift of any amount I know I will meet my goal!

Thank you so much for your continued love, prayers, and support!

Sincerely,

Dez Murray