Brad Lunsford Legal Defense Funds

Officer Brad Lunsford is a US Army combat Veteran, he completed two deployments during the Iraq war. He is a ten-year vet with the Las Cruces, NM Police Department where he received Officer of the Month in June of 2021 for saving a child from an attempted carjacking. Lunsford is a devoted husband and father of two young boys. His family is everything to him.

In August of 2022 Officer Lunsford was dispatched to a gas station for shoplifting. The suspect repeatedly concealed his true identity. Since there were three men in the vehicle Officer Lunsford waited for backup before attempting to get the man out of the vehicle.



The suspect started to resist when the two officers removed him from the vehicle. (A large knife was removed from the suspect’s lap; it was concealed under a water bottle.)



The suspect ended up on top of the 2nd officer (the officer on the ground was not at full capacity due to his head striking the ground), and the suspect began trying to steal his pistol.



After being unable to gain control of the pistol the suspect successfully stole the officer’s taser (those tasers can incapacitate two people at once.)



Officer Lunsford was unable to pull the suspect off of the officer on the ground. When the suspect gained control of the taser Officer Lunsford was forced to use deadly force to stop the suspect and ensure he and his partner made it home alive.



Officer Lunsford returned to full duty after the incident. More than a year later the NM Attorney General decided to charge Officer Lunsford with voluntary manslaughter.



We have recently lost two officers in NM and many more of our beloved heroes around the country to dangerous criminals and make no mistake, the man my husband faced that day was a dangerous criminal, we could have lost Officer Lunsford and his partner that day.



The trial has been set for February 2025. We are still in the process of raising funds for defense purposes. My husband is a good man, husband, and father.



Not only did he serve his country as a Calvary Scout during war; he decided to continue to serve and protect the people of his beloved New Mexico as a Law Enforcement Officer. It’s our time to protect him and have his back.

