Georgia is Docketed in the US Supreme Court!





Lori Tullos, et al. has filed a Writ of Certiorari and is “Praying for Immediate Relief” from the machines and a Federal Grand Jury against Brad Raffensperger.

https://www.supremecourt.gov/Search.aspx?FileName=/docket/docketfiles/html/public\23-1172.html



The US Supreme Court says this:



"If this government is anything more than a mere aggregation of delegated agents of other States and governments, each of which is superior to the general government, it must have the power to protect the elections on which its existence depends from violence and corruption. If it has not this power it is helpless before the two great natural and historical enemies of all republics, open violence and insidious corruption.”

Three Amicus Briefs with 2020 data are being filed in support of this Writ:

Philip Davis, aka “Mad Liberal” – Tens of thousands of fraudulent ballots.

Bob Coovert and Joe Rossi – The 2020 Audit that never occurred, False statements by the SoS, and Rossi’s work on the 2020 Fulton County Ballots.

Kim P. Brooks and Helen Strahl – Synthetic Identity Theft on Georgians using false government documents, Hundreds of thousands of unlawful fraudulent Absentee Ballots, Vote manipulation during and after the election, etc.



The four filings will cost approximately $28,000 before Attorney fees & travel costs. Our fundraising goal is $35,000.

Our deadline to the publisher is 5/23/2024.

We Need Your Help!

1) Would you like to sign on to the Amicus in support?

Email: amicusGA@gmail.com with your County, State, and Full Legal Name.



2) Will you please make a financial contribution? (We all work for free) go to: GiveSendGo to make a contribution.



WE NEED THE US SUPREME COURT TO INTERVENE!

Luke 8:17 “For there is nothing hidden that will not be disclosed, and nothing concealed that will not be known or brought out into the open.”



