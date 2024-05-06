Goal:
USD $35,000
Raised:
USD $21,738
Campaign funds will be received by Kim Brooks
Lori Tullos, et al. has filed a Writ of Certiorari and is “Praying for Immediate Relief” from the machines and a Federal Grand Jury against Brad Raffensperger.
https://www.supremecourt.gov/Search.aspx?FileName=/docket/docketfiles/html/public\23-1172.html
The US Supreme Court says this:
"If this government is anything more than a mere aggregation of delegated agents of other States and governments, each of which is superior to the general government, it must have the power to protect the elections on which its existence depends from violence and corruption. If it has not this power it is helpless before the two great natural and historical enemies of all republics, open violence and insidious corruption.”
Three Amicus Briefs with 2020 data are being filed in support of this Writ:
Philip Davis, aka “Mad Liberal” – Tens of thousands of fraudulent ballots.
Bob Coovert and Joe Rossi – The 2020 Audit that never occurred, False statements by the SoS, and Rossi’s work on the 2020 Fulton County Ballots.
Kim P. Brooks and Helen Strahl – Synthetic Identity Theft on Georgians using false government documents, Hundreds of thousands of unlawful fraudulent Absentee Ballots, Vote manipulation during and after the election, etc.
The four filings will cost approximately $28,000 before Attorney fees & travel costs. Our fundraising goal is $35,000.
Our deadline to the publisher is 5/23/2024.
We Need Your Help!
1) Would you like to sign on to the Amicus in support?
Email: amicusGA@gmail.com with your County, State, and Full Legal Name.
2) Will you please make a financial contribution? (We all work for free) go to: GiveSendGo to make a contribution.
Luke 8:17 “For there is nothing hidden that will not be disclosed, and nothing concealed that will not be known or brought out into the open.”
September 26th, 2024
Lori Tullos, Virginia McFaddin, Kim P Brooks, Helen Strahl and Bob Coovert filed in the Northern District of Georgia, Gainesville Division today, against defendants Brad Raffensperger and Brian Kemp. The booklet of evidence from the US Supreme court case, and updated with data from the 2024 primary election is attached to the 31 page Permanent Injunction and declaratory judgement. This case is submitted in conjunction with the Plaintiffs' motion for Emergency Interlocutory Injunction and/or Restraining Order to make permanent the order requiring the Defendants immediate cessation of the use of GA's current computerized/electronic voting, management, and voter registration database systems. At this time, we do not have a full understanding of the costs of this legal case, however we are most appreciated of all the support we have received thus far and of course the prayers that this legal case will gain a favorable review in the courts. Your financial support of our work as we continue this fight is amazing and humbling to us.
Thank you all!
August 22nd, 2024
The Teamwork Continues
August 22, 2024, 9:15 am
Just completed printing books and envelope labels for 250 Georgia recipients. We have already hand delivered a copy to the Governor and the Georgia State Election Board in an official complaint.
Now we are mailing 'Certified Mail', a printed copy of this material to the Georgia Executive Leadership (Sec'y of State, Lt Gov, Attorney General), the State and House Ethics Committees, and the Senate Judiciary, and a copy to all 159 county officials. The time is up! They can no longer say they were not notified of malfeasance and fraud in Georgia elections. 18 US 2382 Misprision of Treason. Consider yourself notified!
This material will also be used in upcoming lawsuits to be filed in Georgia, which means we expect legal fees. This is not an inexpensive project. Thank you for your continued support.
June 25th, 2024
Good morning Patriots,
The US Supreme Court Denied our Writ and Amicus Briefs with no explanation. Only 7% of filings get heard, but we needed to take the shot.
All is not lost. We have a plan B, and are already working the plan.
The majority of your donations went towards publishing and filing of the documents (very $$). We are using the remaining funds currently for plan B. Stay tuned, and THANK YOU again for your support to save our Republic!
Kim P Brooks
