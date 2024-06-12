Red's medical bills and rent

Goal:
USD $15,000
Raised:
USD $6,930
Campaign funds will be received by Jessica Karris
🙇🙏
Many prayers and much love!
Best of luck brother, God Bless!
Prayers up
Fees
for them fees
Let's pay those fees
Sending love to you and yours. I wish I could do more! <3 InyaMers
Cancer sucks.
Prayers are with you and your family
September 5th, 2024
Hey all, Red here...I am releasing a new podcast on Spotify about my health, but also wanted to post it here. I am still fighting for disability. Luckily after this fundraiser we are still squeaking by at our place. All of my muscle mass is pretty much gone and I am physically weak and tire easily. Every day tasks are getting harder, and my sleep pattern keeps going out of whack. I barely have an appetite at all anymore. I am also having episodes of the hepatic encephalopathy. This has included visual/auditory hallucinations, temper and comprehension issues, physical coordination issues, and more. I am struggling with despair and depression, but still fighting. I go to the doctor again this month. My wife and I thank you all for the support and prayers. God bless you all!
Fiery Red
July 10th, 2024
Back in a hospital. Have to have my abdominal fluid drained, blood panel done, and see an ER doc and neurologist. Either I am dehydrated or my kidneys are failing also now. Love you and God Bless you all.
July 10th, 2024
Hello all, my wife is taking over control of the campaign due to she wouldn't be able to access the funds if something else happened. Thanks again everyone!
July 10th, 2024
Hey all, things aren't looking so hot. While I may get on the transplant list very soon, other things are getting way worse. My appetite and ability to keep food down are dropping. The hepatic encephalopathy is adding more symptoms, like instead of just numbness in parts, it now adds burning or pins and needles to other parts of my body. At least those sensations aren't hopefully as permanent. My tremors are worsening. And I am still waiting on disability while working barely if any hours. My sleep schedule is also bad.
June 12th, 2024
Hey all, it's June 12, 2024. Things have progressed a bit faster than I would have hoped. Neuropathy is making parts of my body numb, but not searing yet. Pain has started, but luckily it isn't constant. Brain fog and forgetfulness is getting worse. My appetite is worsening. I am waiting on disability and government insurance. I wish I had better news,but please know this: I am fighting and will NEVER give up!!! My wife has been so amazing and supportive. Thank you so much for your donations and prayers. I have good and bad days. I love you all and may God bless you! I will find out more about my transplant chances next month. Red
May 14th, 2024
Thank you all so much for your generosity, support, and help. We are so grateful and love y'all. We surpassed our goal, and that will give us a good cushion to figure out our next steps and keep a roof and meds!!! Thank you to all the creators and streamers who helped promote and stopped by!!! I am so humbled!
May 9th, 2024
So some of you know, I used to work in ambulance EMS both driving and treating patients. I also became a Field Training Officer.
I went out to lunch with a cop buddy my father and I both used to work with. He has been diagnosed with cirrhosis, but not as bad as mine. I also, while trying to reach out and thank/make peace with everybody, found out one of my old medic instructors went through this...it was very eye-opening to see what lies ahead. It is not a pretty end.
I will lose my body and cognition and all faculties. This will take everything from me on this side of Heaven. I will get more tremors and pain, neuropathy, lose coordination, fall more, bleed more, possibly massive confusion and hallucinations, and worse. I pray I do not lose who I am before I go.
May 8th, 2024
Aside from the stuff listed above, I am also having issues with neuropathy. Parts of my back and legs/feet are going numb, tingling, and sometimes like pins and needles.
I am also dealing with skin and vein issues due to blood trying to bypass my scarred liver. I also have pruitis, which is itching all over my body in different places randomly.
My latest blood work was good for white blood cells (meaning cancer is not doing much). My red blood cells and platelets are low, so any kind of bleed internal (my risk of GI or varices) or external is bad. My electrolytes are mostly stable, but liver and protein labs keep dropping. I am losing all my muscle mass. Thank you all for your kindness and prayers. The photo here is of my wedding day almost 9 years ago.
Red
