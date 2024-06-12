Red's medical bills and rent

Hey all, this is fiery red podcast.

I am raising funds due to my recent cancer and cirrhosis diagnosis.

I am seeking help with medical bills and rent due to being out of work for pretty much a month, and no idea when I will be returning. It’s all up to the doctor who has been refusing my return.

In late November, I had severe lower body swelling and jaundice. I was diagnosed with cirrhosis and hepatocellular carcinoma.

In December, I suffered a fall and was in the hospital for over a week. After which, I had been unable to work my normal hours and have now been completely unable for weeks.

I am waiting for a chance to be put on a transplant list, but that may not pay off. In the meantime, it is prescriptions, blood work, and procedures to drain the excess fluid from my body.

Typical life expectancy is 2 years tops. My case may not be typical, as now I am also starting to suffer from hepatic encephalopathy, which is a sign of things progressing badly.





Join us Saturday May 11th, for a 10 hour Fund Raiser at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-mT-2LMOzak

Hopefully many Friends and Creators that I've supported for years will participate. We're looking for a FUN time to be had.