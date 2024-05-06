Jude Cole Living Expense

Jude has been placed in a financial difficulty where he cannot fully afford his rent in a group home. He has been on a long journey since October when he suffered multiple strokes and has made it where he can no longer care for himself. I have found him a home that will take him at a reduced rate but he needs a 500 deposit to move in asap! His full rent outside of the deposit is 1600 a month. There are also some things he needs for daily living. All funds will be used for Jude's rent and care.

Please consider making a donation, sharing the link and adding him to your prayers. Thank you!