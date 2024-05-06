Jude Cole Living Expense

Goal:
USD $1,600
Raised:
USD $1,200
Campaign funds will be received by Stephanie Gray
Jude has been placed in a financial difficulty where he cannot fully afford his rent in a group home. He has been on a long journey since October when he suffered multiple strokes and has made it where he can no longer care for himself. I have found him a home that will take him at a reduced rate but he needs a 500 deposit to move in asap! His full rent outside of the deposit is 1600 a month. There are also some things he needs for daily living. All funds will be used for Jude's rent and care.
Please consider making a donation, sharing the link and adding him to your prayers. Thank you!
May God bless you my friend Jude.
❤️
God bless
Bless you Jude. I hope everything works out for you. Robert
Praying for you, Jude.
June 3rd, 2024
Hi everyone! Thank you for your generous gifts. Jude has been in the home for nearly a month and is pretty settled. He's getting great care. His rent was due yesterday and we were able to pay that with help with your funds. Altcs is still pending so we can use all the help we can for prescriptions, items he needs, bills and going to July to pay the 1600. We really appreciate all the help!
May 7th, 2024
Jude is moving into a new group home tomorrow morning and getting evaluated for further care to help with long term expenses. Thank you to those who have donated so far.
I would appreciate sharing the link to anyone you can. All the money will be used towards any thing Jude needs until he is stabilized with ALTCS. And as always, prayers are so appreciated.
-Stephanie
