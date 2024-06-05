Help save the Florence Powell Burial Ground

As many in the community know, we at the Mamaroneck Historical Society have begun the restoration of the historic Florence-Powell Burial Ground located behind Mamaroneck High School. This long neglected cemetery has already been the site of much work over the past year. The final stage of restoration consists of the restoration of the headstones in the cemetery. Many of the headstones, which date from 1808-1883, are in very poor condition. Some have been toppled or broken over the years...and all are in need of professional restoration.

The Mamaroneck Historical Society has contracted with several professional restorers, to reset, repair, and clean the stones. The total estimated cost of this work is $1,850. We have already been gifted a most generous donation by the Westchester Jewish Center of $500 to this restoration project. That leaves the remainder of $1,350 to be raised to make this restoration a reality.

As you are aware, Mamaroneck Historical Society consists of members of the community who have donated much in time and energy to see this project through to completion. Any amount you can donate helps. Any donations over and above this amount will be dedicated to the future preservation of historic cemeteries in Mamaroneck.

Thank you!