Goal:
USD $5,000
Raised:
USD $2,820
Campaign funds will be received by Caryn McNulty
The McNulty family – a family with deep roots in the Bridgeport and St. Lucy communities, faced a devastating loss. On Friday, March 8 their apartment on Emerald Avenue, a place that had witnessed decades of laughter, tears, and shared dreams, engulfed in flames and now lay in ruins. Caryn, along with her children Crystal, Kenny and Sean, and Crystal’s two girls lost everything…even their family cat Lucy.
The task ahead is daunting. Nine years ago, Caryn lost the love of her life, Steve. Now, with the recent fire adding to her struggles, her battle has become even more uphill. The entire second floor is destroyed, along with part of the first floor and basement which were damaged by water and smoke. The funds donated will be used for the extensive repair, to help the family in their new apartment, and to purchase clothes, personal items, and furniture. They have some insurance, but it’s not covering everything.
No donation is too small. Anything you can give will help! Whether it’s a dollar or a heartfelt prayer, every contribution matters. Let’s help Caryn and her family rebuild not just walls but also dreams and the promise of a new beginning.
Please share in your networks and thank you in advance.
Praying for you and the kids. May the "new" home be amazing when the repairs are completed.
Praying for the family and hopefully soon their home will be restored! God’s Blessings always!
God Bless you and your family. Love Tammi and Bill
Praying for you
I'm thinking of you and saying prayers every day !! Im so sorry you are going thru this
My heart goes out to you and your family Karen, I’m so sorry for the loss of your home and sweet kitty.😞
I'm so sorry your going thru this. Sending prayers, and hugs.
Praying for you and your family.
Prayers for the entire family!
Sending love, hope and prayers. ❤️
❤️
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.