The McNulty family – a family with deep roots in the Bridgeport and St. Lucy communities, faced a devastating loss. On Friday, March 8 their apartment on Emerald Avenue, a place that had witnessed decades of laughter, tears, and shared dreams, engulfed in flames and now lay in ruins. Caryn, along with her children Crystal, Kenny and Sean, and Crystal’s two girls lost everything…even their family cat Lucy.

The task ahead is daunting. Nine years ago, Caryn lost the love of her life, Steve. Now, with the recent fire adding to her struggles, her battle has become even more uphill. The entire second floor is destroyed, along with part of the first floor and basement which were damaged by water and smoke. The funds donated will be used for the extensive repair, to help the family in their new apartment, and to purchase clothes, personal items, and furniture. They have some insurance, but it’s not covering everything.

No donation is too small. Anything you can give will help! Whether it’s a dollar or a heartfelt prayer, every contribution matters. Let’s help Caryn and her family rebuild not just walls but also dreams and the promise of a new beginning.

Please share in your networks and thank you in advance.



