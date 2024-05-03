Campaign Image

The McNulty Family

Goal:

 USD $5,000

Raised:

 USD $2,820

Campaign created by Christine Dragon

Campaign funds will be received by Caryn McNulty

The McNulty Family

The McNulty family – a family with deep roots in the Bridgeport and St. Lucy communities, faced a devastating loss. On Friday, March 8 their apartment on Emerald Avenue, a place that had witnessed decades of laughter, tears, and shared dreams, engulfed in flames and now lay in ruins. Caryn, along with her children Crystal, Kenny and Sean, and Crystal’s two girls lost everything…even their family cat Lucy.

The task ahead is daunting. Nine years ago, Caryn lost the love of her life, Steve. Now, with the recent fire adding to her struggles, her battle has become even more uphill. The entire second floor is destroyed, along with part of the first floor and basement which were damaged by water and smoke. The funds donated will be used for the extensive repair, to help the family in their new apartment, and to purchase clothes, personal items, and furniture. They have some insurance, but it’s not covering everything.

No donation is too small. Anything you can give will help! Whether it’s a dollar or a heartfelt prayer, every contribution matters. Let’s help Caryn and her family rebuild not just walls but also dreams and the promise of a new beginning.

Please share in your networks and thank you in advance.


Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 1000.00 USD
4 months ago

Donna Buettner
$ 50.00 USD
6 months ago

Praying for you and the kids. May the "new" home be amazing when the repairs are completed.

Steven and Cheri Springer
$ 25.00 USD
8 months ago

Carmela V
$ 50.00 USD
8 months ago

Peggy G
$ 25.00 USD
8 months ago

Praying for the family and hopefully soon their home will be restored! God’s Blessings always!

Ellen
$ 50.00 USD
8 months ago

Tammi Rohde
$ 100.00 USD
8 months ago

God Bless you and your family. Love Tammi and Bill

Carol M
$ 100.00 USD
8 months ago

Cheryl Midnight
$ 100.00 USD
8 months ago

Praying for you

Kris Hyland
$ 100.00 USD
8 months ago

Joyce thompson
$ 50.00 USD
8 months ago

I'm thinking of you and saying prayers every day !! Im so sorry you are going thru this

Mullen family
$ 100.00 USD
8 months ago

Brandee Proctor
$ 100.00 USD
8 months ago

My heart goes out to you and your family Karen, I’m so sorry for the loss of your home and sweet kitty.😞

Tammy Jungiewicz
$ 40.00 USD
8 months ago

I'm so sorry your going thru this. Sending prayers, and hugs.

Ron and Joan Kelly
$ 100.00 USD
8 months ago

Praying for you and your family.

Jen and Jim Brown
$ 50.00 USD
8 months ago

Prayers for the entire family!

Debra Passantino
$ 50.00 USD
8 months ago

Sending love, hope and prayers. ❤️

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
8 months ago

❤️

Heather Quick
$ 30.00 USD
8 months ago

Peter and Betty Scalise
$ 100.00 USD
8 months ago

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo