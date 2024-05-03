YWAM DTS School Fundraising

Goal:
Hi everyone ! I pray you’re all doing well :)
For those of you who don’t know me, my name is Sofia. I’m 22 years old , and I have a heart of worship for God. I’ve been serving in worship ministry since I was 10 years old and it’s something I’m strongly passionate about.
I recently got accepted to go to a ministry program/school for missions called YWAM (Youth With a Mission). This program is focusing on the Word of God and worship, which means we do not only learn His Word, but live it out by applying it. We will know how to love God and make God known to the nations with the gifts He’s given us.
Matthew 28:19
“Therefore, go and make disciples of all the nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father and the Son and the Holy Spirit.“
I will be leaving this September for 6 months ! The first 3 months I will be in England training, and the last 3 months I will be going to a different country to apply what I’ve learned, and be able to help serve communities and families who may not be as fortunate as we are.
With that being said I’m going to be fundraising from now until September to pay for my schooling tuition & traveling expenses while I’m away from home and work.
John 15:12-13
“My command is this: Love each other as I have loved you. Greater love has no one than this: to lay down one’s life for one’s friends.”
Jesus’ love for people is extravagant. While we are not able to literally lay down our lives on a daily basis for others, we can choose to lay down our lives and love extravagantly in smaller practical ways.
Not only will you be supporting me by donating, but you will be able to impact and bless families & children you may never even meet but still be able to reach ! I find that so beautiful.
This is something that was not planned or even a thought for me 2 months ago. The Lord put it on my heart and opened the door so I’m choosing to obey Him. I would so much appreciate if you and your families would keep me in prayer as I prepare to embark this new adventure for the Lord.
No donation is too little and no prayer is too small !
I will be also be accepting donations via zelle , cash app, and Venmo ! Thank you for your love and support.
“The Lord is my strength and my shield; my heart trusts in him, and I am helped. Therefore my heart celebrates, and I give thanks to him with my song.”
Psalms 28:7
You wear your faith on your face, it’s truly amazing. I remember watching you on stage and just thinking to myself , I wonder what that type of faith feels like. Whatever that is , I want . I finally found breakthrough in my relationship with Christ . Your faith has not only made you well but has impacted mine and I’m sure others as well . God bless you and those around you :)
May the Lord continue blessing you to bless others! We’re so proud of you Sofia! God is so good!
Un abrazo.
Flow in your gifts!
Hey Sofia. Here’s another gift for you. I know God is doing great things in your life. I pray safety in your travel there and back. In Jesus name!
you’ll do great! God bless you
Sorry, I missed your send off. May God use you and show up for you in big ways. Praying for you!
God bless you and keep you safe!
May the Lord give you a double portion as you seek his face! We will be praying for you! Blessings
God will use you in an amazing way Sofi. May the Lord shine His face upon you and be gracious unto you. Numbers 6:25
Go and do great things
