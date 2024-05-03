YWAM DTS School Fundraising

Hi everyone ! I pray you’re all doing well :)



For those of you who don’t know me, my name is Sofia. I’m 22 years old , and I have a heart of worship for God. I’ve been serving in worship ministry since I was 10 years old and it’s something I’m strongly passionate about.



I recently got accepted to go to a ministry program/school for missions called YWAM (Youth With a Mission). This program is focusing on the Word of God and worship, which means we do not only learn His Word, but live it out by applying it. We will know how to love God and make God known to the nations with the gifts He’s given us.



Matthew 28:19



“Therefore, go and make disciples of all the nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father and the Son and the Holy Spirit.“

I will be leaving this September for 6 months ! The first 3 months I will be in England training, and the last 3 months I will be going to a different country to apply what I’ve learned, and be able to help serve communities and families who may not be as fortunate as we are.



With that being said I’m going to be fundraising from now until September to pay for my schooling tuition & traveling expenses while I’m away from home and work.



John 15:12-13



“My command is this: Love each other as I have loved you. Greater love has no one than this: to lay down one’s life for one’s friends.”

Jesus’ love for people is extravagant. While we are not able to literally lay down our lives on a daily basis for others, we can choose to lay down our lives and love extravagantly in smaller practical ways.



Not only will you be supporting me by donating, but you will be able to impact and bless families & children you may never even meet but still be able to reach ! I find that so beautiful.

This is something that was not planned or even a thought for me 2 months ago. The Lord put it on my heart and opened the door so I’m choosing to obey Him. I would so much appreciate if you and your families would keep me in prayer as I prepare to embark this new adventure for the Lord.



No donation is too little and no prayer is too small !



I will be also be accepting donations via zelle , cash app, and Venmo ! Thank you for your love and support.







“The Lord is my strength and my shield; my heart trusts in him, and I am helped. Therefore my heart celebrates, and I give thanks to him with my song.”

‭‭Psalms‬ ‭28‬:‭7‬ ‭



