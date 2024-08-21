Supporting the Phillip Runge Family

Phillip has been battling illness since January 1st and was recently diagnosed with stage 4 Hodgkin’s lymphoma. He has been on medical leave since April 22nd and was hospitalized from May 2nd to the 11th.



As most know we have been blessed with 6 boys: Micah (15), Elijah (10), Nehemiah (8), Hezekiah (6), Obadiah (4), Zebediah (1), and Shanna is expecting our 7th child in November.

We are trusting Jesus Christ for his healing. Praying the Lord will spare us the sorrow of Phillip's loss right now, but the Lord's will be done.

We greatly appreciate your prayers and take much comfort in your love and support.



May God help us live well, suffer well and die well.





UPDATE 07/13/2024

Hi, everyone! I’m now nine weeks into treatment with fifteen more weeks to go. Labs and tests continue to look good. I recently found out that my provider does not plan on rescanning until the end of treatment, which is contrary to what I was told at first (–I think they are trying to strong arm me into complying to do all the cycles—) so I will not be able to give an update in that regard until then.

Nevertheless, it seems to me that the treatment is working, but six months of treatment without knowing its efficacy is a trial in patience in itself. Treatment sucks, but I’m thankful to be alive, and I don’t think I would be without it, so I’m thankful for my chemo and I am thankful for all the good that has come through this season of difficulty, especially for the generosity, care, support, and prayers from all of you who have come around me.

Shanna, my wife, wanted me to share that I am now completely bald. My kids, at first, said that I looked like a scary guy and a murderer, but they’ve adjusted. And don’t worry; I’m not and I would like to think that I am nicer than I look. (I’ve always had a grumpy resting face.) My wife, on the other hand, said that “at least my hair isn’t wild and unkept anymore.”

I want to give special thanks to Luke and Ruthie Zahm, proprietors of the Driftless Café in Viroqua, WI, for keeping my position open and for Ruthie working some of my shifts weekly to keep me in the game. I owe you, Ruthie, a debt of love and will probably be your indentured servant for life now (emphasis on the probably).

Concerning the funds raised, we have used the money to more or less replace my income for the time that I will be off of work, so that we have been without need or concern, thank you! The funds have also helped with purchasing a van—nothing fancy—to accommodate our upcoming need to fit our family of nine! Thank you all again, and I will give more updates when I have more news to share.





UPDATE 05/17/2024



Thank you everyone for your generous support and prayers. Shanna and I are overwhelmed with thankfulness for how our community, friends, family, and church has come around us to help in this time of need. We give thanks continually for you all and pray for your welling as well. Going through this difficulty and experiencing such love from others has been tremendously moving and has further energize us to want to be a blessing to others. We cannot thank you enough.

To give an update regarding my progress, I was discharged from Mayo Rochester May 11 after being hospitalized for ten days. During hospitalization, I under went pericardiocentesis to remove a total of about 600ml of fluid from around my heart, which was causing cardiac tamponade, pulmonary edema, superior vena cava syndrome, and probably most of my pain. The fluid continued to drain for a few days but then stopped, so a window was not installed and the drain was removed. There as been no signs yet of the fluid returning. I also underwent five days of high dose steroids to start killing off cancer cells and tumors, which proved quite effective, causing tumor lysis syndrome, which was treated and managed expertly. After being stabilized, I received the first of twelve chemo treatments on May 9th--a four chemo drug regimen (i.e., AAVD) that takes about four hours to be administered through infusion.

I seem to be tolerating the first chemo treatment well enough with minor to moderate bone pain and acute instances of nausea and fatigue, though I'm told that the negative effects of the treatment tend to compound as you continue to get them. My next chemo treatment is May 23rd with one every two weeks till November.

It's great to be home. I'm "working hard" on regaining strength and stamina and health though nutritious eating, mild exercising, and rest. Due to the aggressive nature of my cancer, I lost forty pounds (195 to 155) in four months, most of my muscle mass, and I was assessed as severely malnourished. Since being discharged and coming out of starvation mode and slowing the cancer with treatment, I have put on about ten pounds in four days as I continue to feed my body what its looking for.

I am very motivated to beat his cancer and to get back on my feet as soon as possible. I thank you again for your love and support.

Love,

Phillip and Shanna