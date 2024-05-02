Support This George Floyd Historical Book

Operation George Floyd is a book the media, the left, and the right don’t want you to read …





Maryam Henein's exhaustive investigation of George Floyd's murder/assassination/ritual killing is one-of-a-kind, top-notch, real-life journalism. Maryam is fearless as she unravels the mystery of George Floyd's death, an event that, without a doubt, shook America to its core. She goes beyond the headlines and the status quo while lifting layer after layer of mischief, deceit, and political expediency to get at the truth. Her multilevel investigation leaves you breathless and awestruck when all the facts are laid out for us to see. --- Daniel Estulin Tavistock, Best-selling Author

Institute: Social Engineering the Masses





Maryam Henein's unwavering dedication and perseverance in her investigative work are inspiring. She never anticipated spending four and a half years deconstructing one of the most significant psychological operations of our century. However, actual investigations take time, and the result is a landmark book titled Operation George Floyd|| A Multi-Layered Psyop Exposed.

This book reads like a whodunnit deep-state thriller while serving as the most comprehensive and accurate look at the historical event that ushered in a Color Revolution and changed America forever.

“Want to know the truth? Start with the lies,” Maryam asserts in her documentary The RealTimeLine.

This approach is not limited to her usual beats, which include functional medicine, biohacking, vaccine dangers, medical freedom, and transhumanism. For her courage, Maryam is undoubtedly the most censored person we know. Covering an NWO psychological agenda like George Floyd and exposing it with receipts can be perilous. To keep the truth hidden, the powers that be arguably co-opted her film The Real TimeLine by making The Fall of Minneapolis a year later.

The truth, however, doesn’t always fit the right-left dialectic. The book contains proof of informants, sting operations, hush money, cartel laundering, money laundering, government and media collusion, and much more.

She has delivered her documentary. Now, with your support, she can publish this historical tome. Alas, the publisher bailed on the book at the last minute, leaving her to reformat and design the entire book again. She is asking for your support.

Budget:

Proofreading: $2000

Formatting: $600

Book Cover Design: $244

ISBN purchase: $295

Publicist: $2000 a month (x 3 months)

With your support, Maryam will be able to release this historical book for everyone to read finally. You can pre-order your copy here.