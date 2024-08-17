GCCA Annual Fund

Gulf Coast Classical Academy is launching its third annual fundraiser! We are so proud of our amazing faculty, students, and families who have joined with us to create the first full-time classical Christian school in the Pinellas County area.

Through the support of Bethel Lutheran Church and God's providential work, our school offers an academically challenging and spiritually edifying program to students in Kindergarten through 8th grade. Our students are learning how to see the world through a Christian lens that emphasizes truth, goodness, and beauty, and they are doing this through timeless methods that challenge them to read, write, and think with excellence and discernment.

As a newer school, we have many needs, ranging from growing our school library and purchasing resources to enhance our art, music, and science classes to raising funds for teacher training and future growth. We recently upgraded our student information system platform to enhance operational efficiencies and convenience to families. GCCA is a unique school that is meeting a true need in our community and culture.

Thank you for partnering with us as we aspire to grow and expand our program. Our desire is to offer a well-rounded and truly classical Christian education to as many children as we possibly can. This school is in God's hands, and we invite you to join with us!

Examples of monetary donations we could use this year to help us reach our goal:

-$25 supports a science experiment

-$50 supports our athletics program

-$75 supports a set of books for our library

-$100 supports new PE and outdoor equipment

-$250 supports summer teacher training

-$500 supports a new club

-$750 supports new musical instruments

-$1000 supports marketing to let more people know about our amazing school

"The habits we form from childhood make no small difference, but rather they make all the difference." -Aristotle

Gulf Coast Classical Academy is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization. Donors can deduct contributions made to GCCA under Internal Revenue Code Section 170.