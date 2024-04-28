Supporting the Mark Randolph Family

Goal:
USD $50,000
Raised:
USD $1,550
Campaign funds will be received by Kathy Randolph
Our family member Mark Randolph suddenly passed away on April 20 2024.
Mark was a devoted husband for 29 years to Kathy Keith Randolph, a loving father to 11 children, and a loyal friend to many. He was a professional painter for over 30 years and an avid hunter. Mark's infectious laugh brought a smile to everyone around him. He was a kind, compassionate man that loved the Lord Jesus Christ with all of his heart.
His family is in need of financial resources at this time. We have created this fund raising account so all of his friends and family can assist during this difficult time. Any contribution is greatly appreciated.
What a dear man!
We are deeply saddened by your loss. Mark will be missed by all who knew him. We pray that God will ease the pain of your broken hearts.
Love to all, miss you Mark
We miss you cousin Mark. Your a great man.
