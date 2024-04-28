Campaign Image

Supporting the Mark Randolph Family

Goal:

 USD $50,000

Raised:

 USD $1,550

Campaign created by Mathias Charles

Campaign funds will be received by Kathy Randolph

Our family member Mark Randolph suddenly passed away on April 20 2024.

Mark was a devoted husband for 29 years to Kathy Keith Randolph, a loving father to 11 children, and a loyal friend to many. He was a professional painter for over 30 years and an avid hunter. Mark's infectious laugh brought a smile to everyone around him. He was a kind, compassionate man that loved the Lord Jesus Christ with all of his heart.

His family is in need of financial resources at this time. We have created this fund raising account so all of his friends and family can assist during this difficult time. Any contribution is greatly appreciated. 



Recent Donations
Eddie and Colleen Miller
$ 150.00 USD
8 months ago

What a dear man!

Anonymous Giver
$ 150.00 USD
9 months ago

We are deeply saddened by your loss. Mark will be missed by all who knew him. We pray that God will ease the pain of your broken hearts.

Jarrad Hamilton
$ 500.00 USD
9 months ago

Andy Randolph
$ 250.00 USD
9 months ago

D and M Harden
$ 100.00 USD
9 months ago

Love to all, miss you Mark

Duncan family
$ 150.00 USD
9 months ago

MK
$ 50.00 USD
9 months ago

Matt and Leigh Charles
$ 200.00 USD
9 months ago

We miss you cousin Mark. Your a great man.

