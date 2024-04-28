Birthday travel funds!

It’s been a rough month to say the least, adjusting to being alone. This will be the first birthday. I have been alone in seven years. I have always wanted to travel and see some of this beautiful country, and now more than ever to get my mind out of the current funk I’m in. I have had friends reach out across the country wanting to show me new places and beautiful natural wonders. That sounds so good to me right now, don’t get me wrong I love my farm, but I’d truly love a break from the daily routine. A little goes a long way with a large following! I will be keeping an eye on this account and the top three donations will be sent a care package of all my products. I’ll be done with the campaign the third week of July! I truly appreciate the support you guys have given me through out the years. And I’m grateful for any and all contributions to my travel desires. Utah, Portland, Alaska, and hopefully more. I admit I am not well versed in travel, I saw the ocean when I was in my late 20s, as well as the Great Lakes in my early 30’s. The other time I have asked for donations was for my camera and you guys came in clutch on that, my hope is to do some longform catch and cook content for YouTube, if it does well and I can get monetized then maybe videos will start paying my way into a more frequent travel, rich future. I’m hoping to raise enough money to get me and my cameraman out west and into the last frontier, I so appreciate each and everyone of you and your consideration! My company is doing well and its first month, but I cannot spend profits on travel at this time, the first few years of a business is a constant balancing act of reinvesting to stimulate growth. I hope someday it provides me with all the necessary tools to travel. Allowing me to make content all over the world. I know I have said it 1 million times, but I truly appreciate every one of you, your kindness and support has made this past month bearable, and givinn me A positive outlook on the future. I am forever grateful. Please stay wild.