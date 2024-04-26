Empower Youth Globally Support YWAM DTS

Dear Friends and Family,

I invite you to embark on a meaningful journey with me as I pursue an incredible opportunity to attend a Youth With A Mission (YWAM) Discipleship Training School (DTS) in Australia. This is not just about me; it's about the lives I can touch and the impact we can make together.

After many years of feeling lost and alone, I'm passionate about deepening my relationship with the Lord and discovering how I can serve others in need. Through the YWAM DTS, I'll have the chance to immerse myself in learning, growing, and serving alongside like-minded individuals from around the world.

By investing in my YWAM DTS experience, you're not just supporting me; you're investing in the lives of those we will reach together. Your generosity will enable me to grow spiritually, develop leadership skills, and serve communities in need, all while spreading the message of hope and love.





Together, we can make a difference—to know God and make him known. Thank you for considering supporting my journey and being a part of something truly special.





With gratitude,

Mollie Rainwater McFarland