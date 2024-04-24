Help us help vulnerable people in need

Goal:
Our Mission: Uplifting and empowering our neighbors, to live life sustainably and more abundantly.
Website: https://www.herbnonprofit.org/
Why: Most of us can relate to the struggle that many experience as they embark upon life as young adults working a minimum wage job, while in college pursing a degree, as single parents, or low-income working families. Just the simplest mis-step, or illness, during this time can create years of struggle while trying to recover. Some individuals may have made a mistake as a teen or young adult and found themselves incarcerated and are starting anew. While others may have experienced neglect, absent-parent or abusive homes which led them into foster care and lacking love, support, encouragement and a positive role model.
Millions of Americans hold jobs that trap them in a cycle of working hard while still unable to get ahead. (Oxfam America.org)
According to 2021 data, the annual average cost of living in California is $53,082. (Bureau of Economic Analysis; SoFi.com)
Americans pay an average of $429.33 per month for all of their utility bills. (Forbes Home and Energy Sage)
The average rent in California ranges between $1,360 for a studio, and $2,399 for a 4-bedroom. (SoFi.com)
60% of parents say youth sports are a ‘financial strain’, and children from lower-income homes are being priced out. (Jersey Watch; MassMutual)
Because of the short two-week pay-off time of payday loans, and these consumers having no credit or poor credit, the cycle of rolling over or getting a new loan ensues, often taking 3 to 4 months to reduce or pay-off the “pay-day loan”; incurring fees that accumulate up to a $1,000 dollars, or more.
To God be the Glory! Though it may tarry, wait for it, because it will surely come; it will not tarry long! Habakkuk 2:3
