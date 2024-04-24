Help us help vulnerable people in need

Goal:

 USD $150,000

Raised:

 USD $1,595

Campaign created by SHELLEY SMALLWOOD

Campaign funds will be received by HERB

Help us help vulnerable people in need

Our Mission: Uplifting and empowering our neighbors, to live life sustainably and more abundantly.

Website: https://www.herbnonprofit.org/

Why: Most of us can relate to the struggle that many experience as they embark upon life as young adults working a minimum wage job, while in college pursing a degree, as single parents, or low-income working families. Just the simplest mis-step, or illness, during this time can create years of struggle while trying to recover. Some individuals may have made a mistake as a teen or young adult and found themselves incarcerated and are starting anew. While others may have experienced neglect, absent-parent or abusive homes which led them into foster care and lacking love, support, encouragement and a positive role model.

Millions of Americans hold jobs that trap them in a cycle of working hard while still unable to get ahead. (Oxfam America.org)

According to 2021 data, the annual average cost of living in California is $53,082. (Bureau of Economic Analysis; SoFi.com) 

Americans pay an average of $429.33 per month for all of their utility bills. (Forbes Home and Energy Sage)

The average rent in California ranges between $1,360 for a studio, and $2,399 for a 4-bedroom. (SoFi.com)

60% of parents say youth sports are a ‘financial strain’, and children from lower-income homes are being priced out. (Jersey Watch; MassMutual)

Because of the short two-week pay-off time of payday loans, and these consumers having no credit or poor credit, the cycle of rolling over or getting a new loan ensues, often taking 3 to 4 months to reduce or pay-off the “pay-day loan”; incurring fees that accumulate up to a $1,000 dollars, or more.

Recent Donations
Show:
Lucy Vaughn
7 days ago

Lucy Vaughn
1 month ago

Lucy Vaughn
2 months ago

Lucy Vaughn
3 months ago

Lucy Vaughn
4 months ago

Lucy Vaughn
5 months ago

Lucy Vaughn
6 months ago

Lucy Vaughn
7 months ago

Anonymous Giver
8 months ago

To God be the Glory! Though it may tarry, wait for it, because it will surely come; it will not tarry long! Habakkuk 2:3

Tae
8 months ago

Anonymous Giver
8 months ago

Dr Allegra Pickett
8 months ago

Stacey Chatman
8 months ago

William Scott
8 months ago

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo