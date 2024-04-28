Supporting Marla

Goal:
USD $30,000
Raised:
USD $6,625
Campaign funds will be received by rebecca Drinks
Dear Family and Friends,
As you may know, Marla, my sister Jeannie’s beautiful daughter and my niece, has been suffering for the past sixteen years with complex and painful neurological symptoms. She has received multiple diagnoses, but in general has been told by specialists, including neurologists at Duke and UNC, that they have never seen anything matching Marla's varied illnesses.
Her early symptoms were extreme bilateral foot pain which required reconstructive surgery in both feet. She was then diagnosed with CMT, Charcot Marie Tooth Syndrome, a rare hereditary disease that causes severe hereditary and sensory neuropathy.
However, her symptoms worsened dramatically to where Marla has lost the ability to walk except with medical equipment assistance.
As she continued to deteriorate physically and suffer severe pain in her hands and feet, Jeannie and Marla sought the expertise of more neurological specialists. Genetic studies and blood tests this past December led to the diagnosis of CIDP (Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy), a severe autoimmune and nerve damage disorder.
Over a year ago, Marla had a special brace designed to help her walk. However, the brace quickly rubbed a deep hole in her foot which has not yet healed and continues to become infected and bleed profusely, despite visits to several wound care doctors.
Marla’s suffering continues. Her most recent diagnosis is invasive ductal carcinoma, a grade 1 breast cancer. The plan to combat this cancer is to have surgery followed by weeks of daily radiation.
As her condition worsened, Marla moved out of her rental and into Jeannie’s condominium. After several months it became apparent that Marla needed more assistance and a place with an elevator or no stairs.
Jeannie was able to get her into an assisted living facility for older adults that is across the street from her. This place provides medical resources including a medical alert button and personnel such as physical therapist and nurses, as well as medical transportation. . Marla enjoys being there and reports that the residents seem to look out for her since at age 45 she is the youngest by far in this facility.
The cost of this assisted living is $4,100 per month, not covered by insurance. Marla contributes her small disability income, but she still needs 3100 to be able to remain there. Since this place’s location and services are proving to be very helpful to Marla, especially as she will soon be recovering from cancer surgery and undergoing radiation, it’s important to be able to keep her in this nurturing facility as long as necessary.
In addition, Marla needs to have an electric wheelchair so she can remain off her foot to expediate wound healing. With her crippling, intensely painful hands, it is difficult to maneuver a regular wheelchair.
For the past 16 years Marla’s life has been one of increasing physical and mental pain as she and Jeannie have traveled to many doctors in the hope of finding relief and answers to Marla’s profound, mysterious conditions. Marla’s faith and love of God and her heavenly and earthly family, especially her mom, have helped her to cope day to day with her chronic suffering.
I ask you to please consider helping to fund Marla’s living situation and medical needs. Your contribution, no matter the amount, will help make a difference in Marla's life by enabling her to have necessary medical equipment and live in an appropriate facility.
We pray that she will heal from her various ailments and one day be able to walk and live pain free on her own again. Meanwhile we continue to pray and search for answers.
Most importantly, we ask for your prayers for Marla, Jeannie, and the medical teams as they navigate Marla’s many medical needs.
We deeply appreciate your support and prayers.
In gratitude,
Aunt Becky
We love you, Marla! Sending so much love and healing.
Marla, you continue to be in our prayers.
Praying for you.
We will remember Marla in our daily prayers to St. Peregrine.
Praying for healing! God Bless You, Marla
January 14th, 2025
Dear Family and Friends of Marla,
It's been a while since I've updated you on dear Marla's progress with her various illnesses.
A very positive update is that Marla received news last week that the wound in her foot has FINALLY healed! You may recall that Marla sustained a deep wound on the side of her foot because of a brace designed specifically for her to help her walk. Over time the wound healed a bit, but then sepsis set in and she was hospitalized and almost lost her life. Since that time she has been on antibiotics and had a nurse visit three times a week to change bandages and monitor her wound. Marla hopes to be fitted for a boot and hopefully be able to get physical therapy and be able to get out of her wheelchair and use her walker again.
Now that her foot has healed, Marla's mastectomy surgery/reconstruction date for her breast cancer is January 30th. Recovery time should be 6 to 8 weeks. Marla will also be having a PET scan next week to make sure that the cancer has not spread to any other parts of her body.
Marla states that her biggest concern is not the surgery but how she will be able to function without the use of her arm as she recovers from surgery. Because of her CIDP (Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyradiculoneuropathy) autoimmune disorder, she cannot lift herself up or walk. She has been using her electric wheelchair; however, the lever is on the side where her surgery will be. The CIDP has progressed to her hands where she experiences excruciating pains which cause her hands to seize up.
Marla is continuing to live at the retirement home at a cost of $4,040 per month. Marla, her mom, and aunt have contacted various organizations to find a less expensive place for Marla to live. However, they have yet to find a more affordable, handicapped accessible place.
At least for now as she undergoes surgery and recovers, she will remain in the senior housing facility. Almost daily Marla's mom Jeannie goes to visit with and help Marla.
Marla has suffered so much these past 16 years, yet she does her best to maintain a positive outlook. She asks for your prayers that all cancer will be removed, and the recovery will be smooth. We also pray that Marla will be able to find an affordable place to live and services to help her with the crippling effects of the CIDP.
We appreciate all prayers for Marla's healing and for continued strength for her mom as her main support. Marla's disability income covers only about a quarter of her living expenses. Your past generosity has helped her to be able to live in the handicapped accessible place. She had hoped to be able to move elsewhere by now, but the extreme time for her foot to heal caused the delay in her cancer surgery, her CIDP symptoms have become exacerbated, and no suitable housing has been found.
Thanks for any help you can give, and most of all, thanks for your prayers. I know Marla will appreciate any cards to encourage her on her upcoming surgery. You can mail them to : Jeannie Stecki, 407 Oak Hollow Ct., Raleigh, North Carolina 27613-3289
With appreciation and love,
Aunt Becky
August 2nd, 2024
Thanks, dear family and friends, for your support of Marla. Please continue to pray for her healing.
Last Thursday Marla went to ER for another infection in the wound in her foot. She had just seen the foot surgeon that Monday, and he was very pleased with the foot's healing. However, the visiting nurse later in the week saw that the foot was showing signs of infection.
Thanks be to God that Marla got to the hospital quickly. Within hours she developed a very high fever, was put on oxygen, and given IV platelets, antibiotics, magnesium, and several other IV's.
The surgeon operated on her foot to remove the infection, and a wound VAC was installed.
Even though Marla was receiving oxygen, she awoke in the night unable to breathe. She was put on the highest level of oxygen. There was some thought that she may have developed pneumonia, but doctors are thinking that might not be the case. It appears there is fluid near her heart, and that is being further examined. Jeannie did tell me yesterday that Marla had sepsis, not sure if she still has it.
Marla is showing improvement each day. She is still on oxygen , but it has been lowered to "5". In addition, she is staying awake more and eating a bit.
Thanks for your continued prayers. Marla has suffered so much in her young life, and in spite of everything she tries to maintain a positive spirit. Also, please pray for Jeannie, her mom, who has been with her almost constantly since she entered the hospital.
June 9th, 2024
Dear Friends,
Thanks again for your prayers, cards, and donations for Marla as she continues her journey toward healing.
Thanks to your contributions, Marla was able to purchase an electric wheelchair. Now, despite her painful hands and foot which must be elevated, she is able to travel through her facility and even go outside for some much needed sunshine.
Marla’s day to day schedule revolves around her healing. She still gives herself infusions of antibiotics every 8 hrs., a process which takes over four hours per day. A wound VAC is still attached to the hole on the side of her foot. In addition, a wound therapy nurse comes three times a week to inspect and pack the wound, and clean the PICC line and wound VAC. She also draws Marla’s blood once /week; her platelet levels, although still below normal, have increased.
Marla met with her foot surgeon this week and received a report that the wound is healing well; she must continue to see him every 2 weeks.
Her upcoming appointments include the oncologist and radiologist for the breast cancer, an infectious disease doctor for the wound, and a neurologist for the CMT and CIDP.
My niece is so relieved and grateful to be able to be in a facility with handicapped access. Our hope is that she will be able to stay there until she is completely healed from the wound and recovered from her cancer surgery. Right now the next three months are covered, thanks to you; however, we estimate that Marla will need to be there at least until the end of the year.
We appreciate your donations and prayers, and ask you to please send this information to your family and friends. Some have chosen to give directly to Jeannie, Marla’s mother, by mailing a check to:
Jeannie Stecki
407 Oak Hollow Ct.
Raleigh, N.C 27613-3289
Also, if you would like to send a card to Marla, please send to Jeannie’s address above.
Marla knows your prayers and support are enabling her to maintain a positive spirit despite the lack of sleep because of infusions and wires from the PICC line and VAC , the sometimes excruciating pain in her hands, and the inability to walk without assistance.
May God bless you abundantly for your kindness.
Love and Prayers,
Aunt Becky
May 22nd, 2024
Today is Marla's birthday! May this be a year of healing and happiness for her.
Marla was released from the hospital two days ago. She now has a PICC line in her arm and a portable wound VAC in her foot that she will have to use for at least the next 6 weeks. She is getting used to administering her IV antibiotic solution every 8 hours through the PICC line.
Marla's cancer surgery will not be scheduled until all infection is gone from her foot.
Marla deeply appreciates your prayers and generosity. That support helped her immensely last week as she had a frightening situation of intense bleeding when her wound was uncovered to attach the VAC. It was discovered that Marla's blood was not clotting normally due to low platelets. Thanks be to God that Marla's platelet level increased so that the doctor was able to successfully install the VAC the next day.
Thanks to everyone for your prayers and kind donations. You have helped make Marla's often painful, difficult journey easier with the knowledge that she does not have to battle her many health issues on her own--so many are supporting her. God bless you all!
May 11th, 2024
Dear Family and Friends,
Marla was hospitalized on Thursday, May 9, after a visit to the wound clinic. Despite regimens of antibiotics and visits to multiple doctors and wound specialists, the infection in her foot has gone to the bone, and amputation of the foot is recommended. Marla remains hospitalized and is receiving IV antibiotics and further tests.
Also, to make matters worse, she heard yesterday that the breast cancer is worse than originally thought , so a mastectomy will have to be scheduled. The oncologist stopped by the hospital and explained that Marla could delay the cancer surgery for up to six months to allow time for the foot situation to be resolved. Meanwhile Marla could receive hormones to slow cancer growth.
Marla and Jeannie will seek other opinions regarding these health issues in order to make the best decisions.
They thank you so much for your support , and continue to request prayers for healing for Marla.
Please forward this email to your contacts. Marla and Jeannie need our support now more than ever.
If you would like to send a card to Marla, please email to Jeannie's address below, and she will deliver to her.
Marla Stecki
407 Oak Hollow Ct.
Raleigh, N.C. 27613-3289
Thanks so much!
Aunt Becky
