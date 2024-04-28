Supporting Marla

Dear Family and Friends,

As you may know, Marla, my sister Jeannie’s beautiful daughter and my niece, has been suffering for the past sixteen years with complex and painful neurological symptoms. She has received multiple diagnoses, but in general has been told by specialists, including neurologists at Duke and UNC, that they have never seen anything matching Marla's varied illnesses.

Her early symptoms were extreme bilateral foot pain which required reconstructive surgery in both feet. She was then diagnosed with CMT, Charcot Marie Tooth Syndrome, a rare hereditary disease that causes severe hereditary and sensory neuropathy.

However, her symptoms worsened dramatically to where Marla has lost the ability to walk except with medical equipment assistance.

As she continued to deteriorate physically and suffer severe pain in her hands and feet, Jeannie and Marla sought the expertise of more neurological specialists. Genetic studies and blood tests this past December led to the diagnosis of CIDP (Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy), a severe autoimmune and nerve damage disorder.

Over a year ago, Marla had a special brace designed to help her walk. However, the brace quickly rubbed a deep hole in her foot which has not yet healed and continues to become infected and bleed profusely, despite visits to several wound care doctors.

Marla’s suffering continues. Her most recent diagnosis is invasive ductal carcinoma, a grade 1 breast cancer. The plan to combat this cancer is to have surgery followed by weeks of daily radiation.

As her condition worsened, Marla moved out of her rental and into Jeannie’s condominium. After several months it became apparent that Marla needed more assistance and a place with an elevator or no stairs.

Jeannie was able to get her into an assisted living facility for older adults that is across the street from her. This place provides medical resources including a medical alert button and personnel such as physical therapist and nurses, as well as medical transportation. . Marla enjoys being there and reports that the residents seem to look out for her since at age 45 she is the youngest by far in this facility.

The cost of this assisted living is $4,100 per month, not covered by insurance. Marla contributes her small disability income, but she still needs 3100 to be able to remain there. Since this place’s location and services are proving to be very helpful to Marla, especially as she will soon be recovering from cancer surgery and undergoing radiation, it’s important to be able to keep her in this nurturing facility as long as necessary.

In addition, Marla needs to have an electric wheelchair so she can remain off her foot to expediate wound healing. With her crippling, intensely painful hands, it is difficult to maneuver a regular wheelchair.

For the past 16 years Marla’s life has been one of increasing physical and mental pain as she and Jeannie have traveled to many doctors in the hope of finding relief and answers to Marla’s profound, mysterious conditions. Marla’s faith and love of God and her heavenly and earthly family, especially her mom, have helped her to cope day to day with her chronic suffering.

I ask you to please consider helping to fund Marla’s living situation and medical needs. Your contribution, no matter the amount, will help make a difference in Marla's life by enabling her to have necessary medical equipment and live in an appropriate facility.

We pray that she will heal from her various ailments and one day be able to walk and live pain free on her own again. Meanwhile we continue to pray and search for answers.

Most importantly, we ask for your prayers for Marla, Jeannie, and the medical teams as they navigate Marla’s many medical needs.

We deeply appreciate your support and prayers.

In gratitude,

Aunt Becky



