Baby Brigette's Medical Fund

NEW UPDATE WEDNESDAY, SEPT 25, 2024

BRIGETTE TURNS 5 MONTHS OLD

Last week, I was able to finally go out for a visit with Brigette, Jayme, and Isaiah. I felt very blessed to sit by her side and pray for her, read to her and sing songs to her. My grandma heart was very full. She is a precious child!

I was there for 3 days. Jayme and Isaiah have been doing this for over 150 days. They have stayed by Brigette's side and advocated for her treatment and care daily. Unsure where this road will end, they are weary from the journey.

Please pray for the following:

1. Strength for all 3 of them as they continue

2. Brigette's body including her lungs would continue to heal and grow stronger daily

3. That the Drs can find a solution for the swelling in Brigette's head/face and that she would be able to see her mom and dad again

4. That God continues to provide for their every need as their life in the NICU continues through Christmas and possibly longer.

THANK YOU for being part of their story!!

CURRENT GOAL is $2000 for SEPTEMBER.

We are almost 75% of the way there.

Please give a gift for the month of September, if you are able. Your support is still needed as this has turns from 5 MONTHS in the NICU to a possible 9 MONTHS at stay at RILEY. Jayme is still living at Ron's (Ronald McDonald House) next to the hospital. Isaiah continues working and taking care of the house, and spends every weekend at the hospital.

SEE BRIGETTE'S MEDICAL UPDATE IN THE UPDATES PORTION OF THIS POST

History

Baby Brigette was due Aug. 5th. But due to medical complications, she was delivered by C-Section at only 25 weeks gestation. The Drs felt an early c-section was the only way to save both mom and baby. APRIL 24, 2024 BABY BRIGETTE WAS BORN. She weighed just about a pound and was 11 inches long. Drs immediately rushed her to the NICU where she started receiving life saving measures. Isaiah and Jayme were new parents, but would not be able to hold their precious child for at least a month. Both family, friends, and strangers have been PRAYING for a miracle for Brigette's life. And so far, all our prayers have been answered. BRIGETTE IS STABLE AND GROWING STRONGER. Feel free to read the daily updates from the first week.

Baby Brigette has hit 1 month old this week. She is still struggling to have clear lungs and her PDA heart issue has not closed up on its own. This week has been very mom and dad as progress has not come as quickly as hoped for and the set backs have been big.

On May 27th she was transferred to Riley Children's Hospital, about an hour and 15 minutes away from home. There she is being investigated to determined the best course of action.

Brigette's heart surgery has been scheduled for Thurs May 30th to close her PDA. They will do it through a catheter rather than open heart surgery. The hope is that closing the PDA will help her lungs stay dry. This will help her get more oxygen and hopefully limit the long term effects of being on a ventilator.

As of Aug. 31st, Brigette is still having trouble with her lungs. She is not able to breath on her own. The vent has to be turned up high enough to open up her lungs for her to exhale. This vent pressure caused her head to swell up like a "bowling ball" and makes it impossible for her to open her eyes. At 4 months old, this is very frustrating for her. She is becoming more aware and is uncomfortable and upset by all the tubes and lines that she has. The biggest prayer is for her lungs to become stronger. Pray that her lungs will respond well to the next round of steroids. Pray that she will be able to stay calm and find relief during the treatment. Pray that there will be a miracle in her little lungs that allows her to breathe without a vent.

THE NEED

The NEW FINANCIAL NEED FOR JUNE is $2000 to help cover the costs of traveling back and forth while Brigette is at Riley. These costs are unknown because we don't know how long Brigette will be there.

Fundraising breakdown is as follows:

1st month goal: $4000 100% Completed Covers the cost of missed work for Isaiah and Jayme over the next couple months

2nd month goal: $8250 43% Completed Covers the families out of pocket costs for their medical insurance for the year

TOTAL GOAL $12,000

With this unexpected early arrival, comes a lot of Medical Bills and Other Expenses. Hospital Bills and Insurance Deductibles, Missed Work for Both Jayme and Isaiah, and many long term and unknown expenses will put a huge strain on this working class family. This fund allows the new parents to focus on what's best for Baby B at this time and in the future.

The Isaiah and Jayme are like most sets of young parents today, both working hard and trying to save for their first born. But now everything has changed. The unknown is ahead. Help step into the unknown with them and help their little family. Please partner with the Schevolas during this journey. None of us can do it alone.

How you can help

We are asking friends, family, and even strangers, to give a MONTHLY DONATION while Baby B is in the hospital.

$20+ a month, will make a huge impact in this families future. And if you can't do monthly, ANY DONATIONS are so very appreciated.

PLEASE PRAY For health and healing for Baby Bs lungs and body, wisdom for the Drs, and strength for mom and dad as this process continues.

PLEASE DONATE Just $20+ a month means they can worry about one less thing.

PLEASE SHARE Your friends and family care about the things you care about.

Thank you and God Bless