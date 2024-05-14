Building a Christian School in Mwera Uganda

Education for children in Uganda, Africa is expensive. The vast majority of children are unable to attend school because their caregivers are unable to afford the tuition. With support from concerned Christians in the United States, One Way Love Church in Mwera is able to pay for 43 children to attend each session. The church has decided to build a school that would make it possible to educate many more children. The school will be built in three phases. The first phase will be the first floor of a three-story building which will have four classrooms. Seventy-six thousand dollars has been pledged toward the first phase building expense. Another twenty-four thousand will be necessary to complete it. Work began a few weeks ago please. Pray that God will raise up the additional money so that the first phase will be finished.