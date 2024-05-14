Building a Christian School in Mwera Uganda

Goal:
Education for children in Uganda, Africa is expensive. The vast majority of children are unable to attend school because their caregivers are unable to afford the tuition. With support from concerned Christians in the United States, One Way Love Church in Mwera is able to pay for 43 children to attend each session. The church has decided to build a school that would make it possible to educate many more children. The school will be built in three phases. The first phase will be the first floor of a three-story building which will have four classrooms. Seventy-six thousand dollars has been pledged toward the first phase building expense. Another twenty-four thousand will be necessary to complete it. Work began a few weeks ago please. Pray that God will raise up the additional money so that the first phase will be finished.
November 4th, 2024
We are now changing the goal to 50000 dollars. We have come so far in 6 months and with your help we hope to be able to open the first classrooms in early 2025. God has blessed our efforts and the building is now standing, the window frames are in and the school is ready for the finishing touch. We need to do the following in order to complete the first phase: plastering and painting the walls, flooring with terrazzo, purchasing and installing the glass for the windows, leveling the compound, supplying the kitchen, installing a fence and gate around the property and furnishing the classroom furniture.
The Lord has blessed this project and we have been able to see the ground prepared and the building raised up to the point where the roof is going on. We have set the next goal at 25000 dollars which should allow us to pay for the purchase and installation of the doors and windows as well as a modern bathroom facility. Please pray for God to provide the necessary funds and ask Him if He wants you to contribute toward this need. To God be the glory. Check out our website at www.givesendgo.com/GCAFX,
It goes without saying that everyone can help us build this school in Mwera, Uganda. Not everyone can afford to contribute financially but everyone can share this website and everyone can pray. As you pray begin to lift up all the children in Africa, especially those who are unable to attend school. Pray that we can raise the necessary funds. Thank the Lord that we have 67 thousand dollars already pledged. This means we have 2/3rds of the money we need to complete the first phase of the building. Once we complete the first phase the school will be able to begin enrolling 4 or 5 classrooms full of students. We started this fund raiser 2 weeks ago and set the initial goal of 4000. Once we reach that goal we will determine the next goal. We want to say thank you to the donors who already gave and thank you to our Lord who laid it on their hearts.
Praise God family and friends, we thank the Lord so much for His love, kindness and His mercies endure forever. Indeed as a ministry we have seen the hand of God. Before the establishment of One Way Love Church Mwera in Uganda, the community was under bondage they believed in witch craft and serving small gods. However, with the church coming into existence the community was transformed and Jesus Christ is taking lead. Glory and honour back to the Most High God forever Amen.
For long we had a dream of starting a Christian school in our community of Mwera due to the long distances that children moved to reach the available schools and many where forced to dropout. We cried until the Lord and indeed He heard our prayers, miraculously He connected us to the servant of God Papa Fred Bushby whom God has used amazingly to bring out dream come true.
It was a devine connection which is beyond my imagination. Papa Fred Bushby is construction a Christian school in Mwera which is going to reduce the distance that learners move and also since the people have accepted Christ Jesus as their saviour, their children need Christian values in this spoilt generation. We believe that through this school the gospel will continuously be preached in the community affecting the neighbouring communities.
We call upon you family and friends to join the servant of God Papa Fred Bushby in this construction work that God is using him to put on the Ministry ground. Let's join together and be the hands and feet of Jesus Christ in this on going project because the work is huge. May the Almighty God enable you to join him and use you to accomplish this great task. For more information please contact Papa Fred Bushby or inbox him.
