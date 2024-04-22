Supporting Lydia Grace Dawson

I have had mysterious health issues since 2006. Last year in 2023 the Lord orchestrated a divine appointment with a new friend and she described in detail her health journey, and it paralleled my story. She shared with me to go get a couple things checked out and to have certain blood work tested. The Lord in His providence and care for me led me to a Naturalpathic Doctor that had experience with my condition and actually specialized in it. I also found a separate Nurse Practitioner that’s helped in this process as well. I finally received my answer after years of searching. I found out I have a virus that is attacking my body. Along with that, I have mold toxicity in my blood from multiple previous black mold exposures I had in places I previously lived. It is very rare to find mold in the blood. And I also have multiple co-infections in my body as well. This has all ended up caused a whirlwind autoimmune reaction. These issues have also caused me to suffer with my mental health. I currently have medical bills and health care expenses piling up and I need help. The cost of the treatment I need is not covered under insurance. There is hope and healing for a treatment, but I can’t continue to afford it. Although I have answers now, it’s going to take time and a lot of funds to help me get well again. Would you please prayerfully consider donating funds for my ongoing medical care? It would be greatly appreciated. If you have questions, please feel free to reach out.