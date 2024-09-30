Fingerprints of God

Hello! Thank you so much for reading about this ministry that God has placed on my heart. For years, I have longed to find a way to feel useful or significant in spreading God's love to others. I have always wanted to do more and share more, but didn't ever really have a plan. Over the course of the last year, I have been inspired to reach others in an "approachable" and tangible way.

As Christians we are called to share the gospel and to love God and love people. What if we could make someone's day a little brighter? What if we could provide hope and encouragement to someone who is struggling? What if we could share a little joy with someone who recently experienced a loss or is grieving in some way? What if we could provide comfort for someone who is struggling with mental or physical illness? WHAT IF we could introduce someone to Christ's love and offer them the gift of eternal life?

Your support in spreading God’s love would mean the world to me, as I feel that I have been called to this purpose. The funds that are raised will be used in a variety of ways, essentially by “paying it forward” or “random acts of kindness.” If you would like to see how the money is being used, check back often for updates.

I have requested that the ladies in my small group help with the efforts of this campaign. We are looking forward to discovering the impact we can have in our community. Please join us as we attempt to spread God's love and joy to as many people as possible. I know that with your support we can make a difference in the lives of those around us.

In Christ's Amazing Redeeming Love, Dacia



