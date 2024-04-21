Help SUPPORT Joshua with brick kiln children.

My name is Clint Burger and I am creating this fundraising page for my brother in CHRIST Joshua Sajid. He lives in Pakistan. With ALL my HEART I PRAY for the LORD to BLESS EVERYONE who HELPS SUPPORT Joshua with WHATEVER AMOUNT they can! Every DONATION of any amount will GREATLY help in SUPPORTING and PROVIDING for these families and children! May GOD PROSPER and BLESS you ALWAYS in JESUS' mighty mighty name! AMEN!!! 🙌🙏🔥❤️



Job 29:12 KJV



Because I delivered the poor that cried, and the fatherless, and him that had none to help him.

Joshua's Facebook profile



Joshua writes:



Hello in Christ, I'm Joshua Sajid, a teenager living in Pakistan. My passion lies in helping brick kiln children and their families escape the grips of slavery and lead better lives.



Every day, I dedicate myself to rescuing these families from the harsh realities of bonded labor and providing them with hope for a brighter future. It's a mission close to my heart, driven by the belief that every child deserves a chance to live freely and pursue their dreams.



I come from a community where the struggles of poverty and exploitation are all too common. Growing up amidst these challenges has fueled my determination to make a difference and break the cycle of oppression.



The fundraiser aims to provide crucial support to these families by funding the installation of water pumps, ensuring they have access to clean and safe drinking water. With your generous contributions, we can make a tangible difference in their lives and empower them to thrive.



Your donations will directly impact the lives of brick kiln children and their families, providing them with a basic necessity they've been deprived of for too long. Access to clean water means improved health, sanitation, and a step towards breaking free from the cycle of poverty and exploitation.



By joining hands with you Brother Clint and the support of compassionate individuals like you, we can bring about real change and save lives. Your help is urgently needed to make this vision a reality. Together, let's create a brighter future for these families.



Thank you for your kindness and generosity. Please donate today and help us make a difference. Time is of the essence, and every contribution counts in our mission to save lives.



Blessings,



Joshua Sajid

I PRAY OUR MIGHTY GOD BLESS YOU ALL JESUS' MIGHTY MIGHTY NAME! AMEN!!!



ME! AMEN!!!🙌🙏🔥❤️✝️















