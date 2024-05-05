FATIMA RACES AGAINST TIME TO SAVE HER FAMILY!!!

Goal:
USD $15,000
Raised:
USD $185
Campaign funds will be received by Jennifer Huddleston
My name is Jennifer. I am an American healthcare worker who is sponsoring this campaign for 21 yo college student Fatima Al Salmi who is a Palestinian refugee previously displaced in Rafah Camp and now living in the rubble of destroyed Khan Yunis. Fatima is one of 6 children. She was born and raised a refugee in Gaza strip where she lived with her parents, 3 sisters and 2 brothers. She and her siblings were good students and despite being refugees, they had many dreams of a better future for their family.
In the last 9 months, Fatima and her family suffered unimaginable levels of pain and destruction through Israel's genocidal bombing and starvation campaign. Fatima's life was turned upside down, the family was displaced 9 times after their famiy home was destroyed. The Al Salmi family lost everything they owned, all their memories, their identity, all gone. Fatima also lost many of her friends and family members who perished in bombardments or were executed when they went out to search for food. They have been separated from their father, the backbone of their family.
Fatima's family struggles to obtain food and other basic necessities. They suffer from harsh weather conditions. Now they are living in the worst times as the season becomes very hot. Tents made of fabric are not adequate to withstand the dessert climates. And with the presence of insects, venomous snakes and scorpions, it is difficult to live safely.
As the climate temperatures changing to freezing winter cold, refugees will not survive with out proper shelter and nutrition. These conditions create more illness and risk of death. The lack of sanitation and crowded living conditions. Their are young children in this family, Rahaf and Malik, who may not survive these conditions. Fatima fears the worst for her young neice and nephew.
Also refugees are subjected to daily bombardment by Israeli planes, snipers and tank fire. Nothing in this life is beautiful for this family who are subjugated to bare bone survival in Rafah camp. Life there is hard and exhausting and refugees are under constant threat of violence, abduction and death. Gaza City is completely destroyed, without homes, without roads, without services, without electricity, water, universities, or any of the necessities of life. The only way to safety is to relocate to Egypt, but that requires a sizeable expense.
Please help Fatima survive this genocide and get her family to safety together. They have endured and survived the unimaginable against all odds. The only thing that they have left in life is each other and their incredible faith. Help us keep them together as we fight to relocate them to safety. Splitting up this family is an additional cruelty they can not endure.
Time is running out. Please join our team to help save this innocent Palestinian family.
Please send your prayers and donate anything you can to help this family survive.
There is certainly a dark force threatening everything we all value and love.
May the teachings of Jesus Christ be our guiding light through these dark times and may our collective prayers and belief in the true goodness of others help us all find the path to salvation.
May God bless us all,
Jennifer
Please visit our Bonfire Store where you can find our T-shirt campaign that benefits refugees at
https://www.bonfire.com/dashboard/details/courage-was-born-in-palestine-by-tiril-valeur/
Ya Alla-u-abha!! God is greater then all the great ones!
this time now, more continously
To follow Jesus is to be with Palestine. My heart aches for the Holyland. Palestine will be liberated in our lifetime. Was always, and will always be Palestine 🇵🇸 long live the resistance and the martys 🤍
I hope the best for her family 🙏
Thinking of you and your family, Fatima
🙏🏼❤️🇵🇸
To stand with Jesus you need to stand with Palestine! As a good Christian I will do what I can to protect the people of Palestine. Just like Jesus would do. Help this family survive this unholy war. In Jesus' name.
January 1st, 2025
The New Year should be a time of celebration, personal reflection and development of aspirations for the coming year.
But while we all have opportunities to contemplate our goals for 2025, in Gaza genocide rages on unchecked with famine and freezing cold on its flanks.
This week more babies died in the freezing cold temperatures, 5 more journalists were murdered by Israel as the IOF destroyed the last major functioning health facility in northern Gaza, Kamal Adwan Hospital. Again Healthcare workers were targeted and taken prisoner. Notably, courageous hospital director, Dr. Abu Safiya, was taken during the raid.
Civilians were stripped and forced to walk toward southern Gaza, while critically ill patients were forced to relocate to the Indonesian Hospital, which lacks necessary equipment and supplies to provide adequate care.
Friends, Palestinian suffering continues to be more and more heinous every day. The torture continues relentlessly and access to food, water and other resources are at all time inflated costs as some set out to capitalize on the agony of innocent citizens.
We are all fatigued and giving everything we can but this is not our time to give up on Palestine. We need to drive even harder toward a peaceful end to Israel’s terrorism.
Please continue to use your voice, your social media platforms, your community to stand up for Palestine and stand against genocide.
Please check out our campaign on Bonfire. The sale of merchandise can help Palestinians even beyond our sponsored families. Please share and promote our campaign when you can.
www.bonfire.com/store/say-no-to-genocide/
Fatima and her sisters send deeply felt love and appreciation to all. Despite the horrors they experience every single day, they still hold hope that they will know a free and safe life with their family soon.
I also send my deep love and gratitude and wish you all a beautiful and safe New Year.
Please stay with us in this fight for liberation and justice.
May peace be upon us all.
Jenn ❤️
December 8th, 2024
Hello everyone,
Just a reminder that our Bonfire Campaign has expanded gift options. If you plan to purchase any holiday gifts, please consider a visit to www.bonfire.com/store/say-no-to-genocide/
Where out generous artists have donated beautiful Palestine inspired art for the benefit of refugees.
Palestinian refugees continue to suffer immensely. Winter brings additional challenges of cold exposure, hunger and illness.
Please don't give up on Palestine.
Stay in this fight for liberation.
Every donation means safer shelter, food, water, medicine and clothes for winter.
Your unwavering solidarity has made the difference.
With love and respect.
Jenn
November 12th, 2024
It's been too long since I have sent an update. Fatima and her family are still surviving in Khan Yunis.
Very little aid is making it's way into Gaza. Inflation is outrageous. They are experiencing the effects of chronic malnutrition. But they are strong and brave and faithful people and so they are hanging on as hard and as long as they can because of your generous donations.
Since the holiday season is approaching, I have launched a new campaign in hopes of raising funds for the families. Please take a look at our Bonfire Campaign store.
Say No To Genocide storefront is a fundraising collaborative developed by dedicated activists, artists, world citizens and Palestinian refugees.
All art is donated for the purpose of raising funds to provide food, water, shelter, medicine, and assistance with relocation. All proceeds from our Bonfire campaigns will be transferred to the fund raising accounts linked in product descriptions.
We are praying that the borders will be restored and evacuations will resume soon. They will need to be ready at once. Please don't give up on this family's dream of freedom.
We thank all of our generous participating artists in making this beautiful merchandise available for purchase.
If there is an image you would like on an item not listed, please reach out so we can accommodate your product choice.
You can learn more about our fundraising efforts and find links to fundraiser pages at
https://www.bonfire.com/store/say-no-to-genocide/
We thank you for your unwavering solidarity and endless generosity toward the people of Palestine. Hopefully you will find some gifts for the Freedom Fighters in your life!
Big love from the river to the sea,
Jenn ❤
June 20th, 2024
Eid al-Adha amongst the rubble of war:
"There will be no sacrificed animals, now we sacrifice ourselves" Palestinian father,
Al Jazeera News
There was no joy in Eid al-Adha this year as Palestinians struggle against fierce bombardment, the constant shadow of starvation and ever present mourning of newly martyred loved ones day after day.
Even with all the unimaginable challenges and fatigue brought by this genocide, Palestinians still fulfilled their Eid prayers amongst the ruins of their destroyed homes in Khan Yunis. It is a powerful sight to witness (view link below).
Eid al-Adha, The Feast of Sacrifice, is one of the two most important holidays in Islam. The Eid is especially significant because it marks the end of the annual Hajj, Pilgrimage to Mecca, celebrated in the last month of the Islamic calendar. The annual Hajj is the fifth pillar of Islam and is an obligation for all Muslims to fulfill at least once in their life if they are able. Eid al-Adha is the conclusion of the Hajj at sundown on the 12th day of the 12th month.
The holy day commemorates Ibrahim's willingness to sacrifice his firstborn son Ishmael in faithful obedience to Allah’s command. In the version of the story found in Sura 37 of the Qur’an, Allah intervenes and mercifully provides a ram and Ibrahim sacrifices the ram instead of his son. Because of this, a goat, sheep or cow is sacrificed during Eid al-Adha and the meat is shared to provide sustenance for the poor.
Most Muslims, even if not on pilgrimage, celebrate this holiday over three days and two nights, offering special prayers at mosques.
Eid al-Adha is usually a joyous and celebratory holiday that includes wearing new clothes, exchanging gifts, taking time off from school or work, and gathering with family for feasts of thanksgiving.
Please keep Palestine in the forefront of your thoughts and prayers during the Eid holiday and everyday as this genocide continues. Your support of Palestinian liberation and justice has meant survival for families. Please continue to support grassroots fundraisers as your financial and social support of this cause has had reach where diplomacy and humanitarian aid have failed.
Don't give up on the fight for liberty and justice. Don't stop talking about Palestine.
Your contributions to Fatima's family have meant their survival through this horrendous time.
Stay strong with us as we continue to push through to freedom.
Your actions have made and continue to make a huge impact.
I am proud of you and so grateful that you joined Fatima on this journey.
Thank you for standing with Palestine.
Sending you much love from the river to the sea.
In eternal solidarity,
Jenn ❤
May 5th, 2024
Thank you all for your generous donations. Fatima is eternally grateful to everyone. Your support means everything to the survival of the Al Salmi family.
Breaking news just released by Haaretz states that Hamas has agreed to hostage release with the United States' guarantee of a full Israeli withdrawal from Gaza but as expected Israeli officials say that Israel is intent on a full ground invasion of Rafah where more than 1 million refugees are sheltering.
The struggle for a ceasefire continues.
In the meantime, university protests continue to grow and our voices are certainly uplifted and louder than ever thanks to the courage of students and professors all over the world.
Solidarity with Palestine is unmatched in history.
Please stay with us in this fight to liberate Palestine and help get as many families to safety as we can.
Your commitment is beautiful and heartfelt.
Fatima will never forget your kindness and investment in her people's survival.
Stay strong with Jesus and steady in your work for liberation. Our work is just getting started as we lay the foundation for our future generations to end colonization and oppression once and for all just as Jesus did.
Wishing you all a beautiful week.
I am sincerely grateful that you are on this team and fearlessly treading this difficult journey with Fatima and her family.
Blessings,
Jennifer
"Praising God and enjoying the favor of all the people. And the Lord added to their number daily those who were being saved." Acts 2:47
