FATIMA RACES AGAINST TIME TO SAVE HER FAMILY!!!

My name is Jennifer. I am an American healthcare worker who is sponsoring this campaign for 21 yo college student Fatima Al Salmi who is a Palestinian refugee previously displaced in Rafah Camp and now living in the rubble of destroyed Khan Yunis. Fatima is one of 6 children. She was born and raised a refugee in Gaza strip where she lived with her parents, 3 sisters and 2 brothers. She and her siblings were good students and despite being refugees, they had many dreams of a better future for their family.

In the last 9 months, Fatima and her family suffered unimaginable levels of pain and destruction through Israel's genocidal bombing and starvation campaign. Fatima's life was turned upside down, the family was displaced 9 times after their famiy home was destroyed. The Al Salmi family lost everything they owned, all their memories, their identity, all gone. Fatima also lost many of her friends and family members who perished in bombardments or were executed when they went out to search for food. They have been separated from their father, the backbone of their family.

Fatima's family struggles to obtain food and other basic necessities. They suffer from harsh weather conditions. Now they are living in the worst times as the season becomes very hot. Tents made of fabric are not adequate to withstand the dessert climates. And with the presence of insects, venomous snakes and scorpions, it is difficult to live safely.

As the climate temperatures changing to freezing winter cold, refugees will not survive with out proper shelter and nutrition. These conditions create more illness and risk of death. The lack of sanitation and crowded living conditions. Their are young children in this family, Rahaf and Malik, who may not survive these conditions. Fatima fears the worst for her young neice and nephew.

Also refugees are subjected to daily bombardment by Israeli planes, snipers and tank fire. Nothing in this life is beautiful for this family who are subjugated to bare bone survival in Rafah camp. Life there is hard and exhausting and refugees are under constant threat of violence, abduction and death. Gaza City is completely destroyed, without homes, without roads, without services, without electricity, water, universities, or any of the necessities of life. The only way to safety is to relocate to Egypt, but that requires a sizeable expense.

Please help Fatima survive this genocide and get her family to safety together. They have endured and survived the unimaginable against all odds. The only thing that they have left in life is each other and their incredible faith. Help us keep them together as we fight to relocate them to safety. Splitting up this family is an additional cruelty they can not endure.

Time is running out. Please join our team to help save this innocent Palestinian family.

Please send your prayers and donate anything you can to help this family survive.

There is certainly a dark force threatening everything we all value and love.

May the teachings of Jesus Christ be our guiding light through these dark times and may our collective prayers and belief in the true goodness of others help us all find the path to salvation.

May God bless us all,

Jennifer

Please visit our Bonfire Store where you can find our T-shirt campaign that benefits refugees at

https://www.bonfire.com/dashboard/details/courage-was-born-in-palestine-by-tiril-valeur/

#GivingTuesday, #GivingTuesday2023, #GivingTwosday, or #GivingTwosday2023