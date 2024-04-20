Help Kendra go to a discipleship school!

Hey! I'm Kendra, and I'm going to Kenya through YWAM this December!

First off, what even is YWAM?

Short answer

An organization that has discipleship training school locations worldwide and sends missionaries to countries all over the world.

YWAM is a Christian organization that sends missionaries all over the world. I'm attending a DTS (discipleship training school) this fall for 5 and a half months. 3 of those will be in Orlando, and 2 will be overseas!! (I will pick my country in September, and will update with more info then!) YWAM has over 600 bases located all over the world. During the two months away, I will be joining with one of those bases to help them further their specific ministry.





My Why

Short answer

A trip to Nicaragua opened my eyes to people living and dying, never even once hearing the name of Jesus .

As some of you know, last July I went to Nicaragua for a week long missions trip. That was maybe the most marking week of my life. (If you're interested to hear about that, I'd be happy to share!) The people and the culture there are so special, I could talk about them for hours. But why I bring this up is their need. No, I don't mean physically or materially. I mean the spiritual need.

To us living in the US, hearing about God is so common that it's redundant. We take it for granted. But in other places? The government may not like Him. Maybe only a few people know about God, so He isn't talked about in public. Maybe you would get killed for even owning a Bible.

I have been so blessed to CONSTANTLY have Christian ideals around me, and now it is my job to share what I've been taught. We are ambassadors of Christ, being commanded to go out and tell people so they might be saved. Going to other countries to share the gospel can seem to be so typical, "of course, just another person doing a short term trip". Until I went on one myself, I didn't realize there ACTUALLY is a need. And the clock is ticking.

Why YWAM?

Short answer

YWAM is a full-time school designed to prepare me for the situations we will experience, both at home and abroad with other students.





YWAM not only gives opportunities to stay in a country longer than the typical week, but they prep you full time for months beforehand. My classmates and I will learn together, live together, grow together, share the gospel in Orlando together, and then travel together and evangelize to other nations together.





Future Plans

Short answer

I have a few ideas for what I will do after YWAM, but until that time comes, nothing is set in stone. I am planning to work full time, saving up until I am able to travel again, this time in a van. I may do college online at that time, or travel after I graduate.

I am waiting to see what the Lord calls me to after YWAM. Maybe I'll move to another country, maybe I'll move back home. We can plan, but as Lord and Shepard of my life, I'm going to go wherever He calls.

But what I do know is I want to live "van life" for at least a couple months while I'm young. Instead of just wanting to see the world, I'm going out to meet the people IN the world. To share Jesus, to learn how they live, to experience more cultures, and to see how God created us more fully. Again, it's whatever the Lord leads, but that's my hope!





Final thoughts

Thank you thank you thank you!!! so much for reading and for donating!! It means a lot ❤️

Without the Lord, this will never work. Thank you for working with Him and for Him, and being a blessing when called :)

If you aren't able to donate financially right now, please pray that I will get funded, that the Lord's will is furthered, and please share this link with your friends who have a heart for giving 😊

It's through God's grace and your generosity ☀️ that I will be serving in Kenya this December! Thank you and God bless!!