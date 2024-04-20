Help Angel Horse Whisperer

Please Help Angel, a Gifted Horse Whisperer, move Beautiful, Loving, Arabella, (in photo above!) and her beloved horses to Safety!

Life threatening circumstances require she move her horses immediately!

Friends and community are helping coordinate the move, and a Wonderful new Home is waiting to Bless them!

Angel has spent her life saving and gentling abused, then labeled "Killer" domestic horses. She also rescues America's Wild Horses from KillPens.These horses become beloved, forever members of her family!

Angel trains her horses with Love, often using no halter, bridle, saddle, or other aids.

Angel's horses love her! People love her too! She devotes her life to community service. She's been appointed to and served on Mayors' Blue Ribbon Panel, and other committees, boards of nonprofits, etc, and has spearheaded legislation and innovative community projects in several states, volunteering to help others in many ways!

She's an Invincible advocate for Veterans, seniors, people rising above disabilities, and animals. She's a first responder (long time aviation crew member; for years has run a 24/7 crisis team/street outreach helping people locally and nationally who lost their home due to accident or disability, and who fall between the cracks and can't find help).

She's especially loved because she somehow always finds a way to help people (and animals!) when nobody else can!

She does this in spite of the challenge of rising above a 100 percent rated permanent total physical disability.

Angel's horses Help Her Back! Her horses are medically prescribed to treat her physical medical conditions. Angel is well known for training service animals. Her horses are trained to do specific tasks to help her physically, and make the challenges of her disability invisible to others!

Science has proven in a herd of horses, the lead horse's heart sends a powerful electrical "signal" to the other horses' hearts in the herd, lowering the other horses' blood pressure and calming them! Medical research shows this strong electrical signal from a horse's heart can physically lower the blood pressure of a human's heart too!

Angel is so bonded with her horses, just being with her horse family stabilizes her heart condition and lowers her high blood pressure - but no medications can!

Angel is an accomplished athlete and mentor for others!

Angel's horses and service dog, Cush, helped Angel win the 2004 Body For Life Championship (Round 3 Jumpstart Champion)! Together they helped Angel beat thousands of able-bodied women in her age group!

Thule sports equipment invited Angel, (And her service dogs and horses!) to join Team Thule - to show others with challenges or disabilities how they can Live and Enjoy an Awesome outdoor life too!

Angel's horses have been asked to visit a Shriners kids camp (everything Kids and Veterans owns Angel's heart!)

Angel's horses also have the honor of being asked to carry a Native American Pueblo Elder and Vietnam Veteran's personal flag when Angel and her horses appear at events, to present the POWMIA flag.

Angel's worked incredibly hard to stay positive and rebuild her life after her own home and belongings were lost due to an accident !

She's gathered her savings and has obtained a small loan to fund most of this emergency move.

She just needs you to PLEASE! give her a little help to quickly move her Beautiful, Beloved horses to Safety!

YOUR GIFT OF LOVE IS TAX DEDUCTIBLE!

Angel will tithe 10 percent of your gift, split between Give Send Go and Lil Shop of Blessings, Patricia Walden's nonprofit that is giving your gift directly to Angel and her Horses!

GOD BLESS YOU! THANK YOU!

ALL THINGS ARE POSSIBLE WITH GOD!

WE CAN ALL REST UNDER DIVINE LOVE'S WING!