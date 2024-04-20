Help Angel Horse Whisperer

Goal:
USD $5,900
Raised:
USD $5,000
Please Help Angel, a Gifted Horse Whisperer, move Beautiful, Loving, Arabella, (in photo above!) and her beloved horses to Safety!
Life threatening circumstances require she move her horses immediately!
Friends and community are helping coordinate the move, and a Wonderful new Home is waiting to Bless them!
Angel has spent her life saving and gentling abused, then labeled "Killer" domestic horses. She also rescues America's Wild Horses from KillPens.These horses become beloved, forever members of her family!
Angel trains her horses with Love, often using no halter, bridle, saddle, or other aids.
Angel's horses love her! People love her too! She devotes her life to community service. She's been appointed to and served on Mayors' Blue Ribbon Panel, and other committees, boards of nonprofits, etc, and has spearheaded legislation and innovative community projects in several states, volunteering to help others in many ways!
She's an Invincible advocate for Veterans, seniors, people rising above disabilities, and animals. She's a first responder (long time aviation crew member; for years has run a 24/7 crisis team/street outreach helping people locally and nationally who lost their home due to accident or disability, and who fall between the cracks and can't find help).
She's especially loved because she somehow always finds a way to help people (and animals!) when nobody else can!
She does this in spite of the challenge of rising above a 100 percent rated permanent total physical disability.
Angel's horses Help Her Back! Her horses are medically prescribed to treat her physical medical conditions. Angel is well known for training service animals. Her horses are trained to do specific tasks to help her physically, and make the challenges of her disability invisible to others!
Science has proven in a herd of horses, the lead horse's heart sends a powerful electrical "signal" to the other horses' hearts in the herd, lowering the other horses' blood pressure and calming them! Medical research shows this strong electrical signal from a horse's heart can physically lower the blood pressure of a human's heart too!
Angel is so bonded with her horses, just being with her horse family stabilizes her heart condition and lowers her high blood pressure - but no medications can!
Angel is an accomplished athlete and mentor for others!
Angel's horses and service dog, Cush, helped Angel win the 2004 Body For Life Championship (Round 3 Jumpstart Champion)! Together they helped Angel beat thousands of able-bodied women in her age group!
Thule sports equipment invited Angel, (And her service dogs and horses!) to join Team Thule - to show others with challenges or disabilities how they can Live and Enjoy an Awesome outdoor life too!
Angel's horses have been asked to visit a Shriners kids camp (everything Kids and Veterans owns Angel's heart!)
Angel's horses also have the honor of being asked to carry a Native American Pueblo Elder and Vietnam Veteran's personal flag when Angel and her horses appear at events, to present the POWMIA flag.
Angel's worked incredibly hard to stay positive and rebuild her life after her own home and belongings were lost due to an accident !
She's gathered her savings and has obtained a small loan to fund most of this emergency move.
She just needs you to PLEASE! give her a little help to quickly move her Beautiful, Beloved horses to Safety!
YOUR GIFT OF LOVE IS TAX DEDUCTIBLE!
Angel will tithe 10 percent of your gift, split between Give Send Go and Lil Shop of Blessings, Patricia Walden's nonprofit that is giving your gift directly to Angel and her Horses!
GOD BLESS YOU! THANK YOU!
ALL THINGS ARE POSSIBLE WITH GOD!
WE CAN ALL REST UNDER DIVINE LOVE'S WING!
God bless!
Thank you so many Angel Friends who share your Gifts of Love with us at our Fundraising Events! Every Little Angel's gift helps so much! The horses look forward to seeing you soon, in person and on the their Lovely Holiday and Inspirational greeting cards! Love to All, Angel and her Beloved horses.
God bless you!
We all need help sometimes.
December 25th, 2024
Dear Angels,
MERRY CHRISTMAS!
We recently gratefully declined more than half of the donations that met our goal of raising $5000!
These gifts of Love were donations specifically offered to help pay the down payment to purchase our own horse property again. Our home, and my life savings, were lost due to an accident.
We wish to purchase our own property and rebuild our home as soon as possible! I am so excited to design and build a simple, passive solar, open air barn my horses will love.
I've loved volunteering to help people build their homes and cabins, for over 50 years. Now I can't wait to rebuild my own!
Presently, the decision was made to accept the warm welcome and offer of a rancher's family to lease part of their ranch, and move there with my horses. We will be safe and secure, with a lovely home for the horses, surrounded by Love and great neighbors!
This is the property I write about in my updates!
I can't figure out how to adjust our GSGO fundraiser's donations received to read $2000 (not the original $5000 donations offered that met our goal)!
I left it to read " $5000 received " and I just raised the goal amount a little above $5000!
We still need help and deep Prayers at this time.
There is much to replace and rebuild - especially in our hearts!
We do trust and Believe in God's good. We need, and are so grateful for God's care and Love! And we're enjoying the opportunity to wash away our own pain each day by taking time to give a heartfelt smile to people we meet, walk or drive by.
(I get amazing reactions when I smile at other drivers in their cars, especially the ones I didn't mean to just cut -off!)
Thank you for your Love and care, Angel.
God Bless you, and never give up Believing in the Light. The little light will overcome the darkness!
November 16th, 2024
THE LITTLE LIGHT - SANTA'S WISH!
Please See Revised Update No #2 C-D !
With Much Love, Angel
November 1st, 2024
Dear Beloved Angels,
Thank you for your encouragement and love! With your help we reached our goal to move, are off the unsafe property, and are ready to move into and enjoy our Beautiful, peaceful new home! Our new home and fabulously helpful neighbors are more wonderful than we could imagine. God is good!
Update # 2A
Water and electricity has been run to the corrals, and a septic tank is there too, so Mom can live right next to the horses! We are purchasing building materials to replace stolen panels and fencing and to finish building new shelters - and hiring a little help to sink posts into the ground to secure our corrals!
I prefer to train my horses in an open area, so the horses feel free, not fenced in by metal panels or walls.
Our new home has a wonderful training area, open, yet naturally enclosed by the surrounding hillside, which horses love!
There's a fenced pasture, where the horses can run around together, or just hang out under a big tree. The corral area has plenty of room for corrals, a group paddock - and for Mom to live too!
UPDATE # 2B
During our move, we sadly discovered the repeated vandalism has resulted in extensive water damage from tarps having been slit and containers damaged. The expensive business and office equipment I need due to my disability; most of my personal belongings, and equipment for the horses, has been destroyed.
We are so grateful for our life and what we have, but without my modified office and technical equipment I am unable to share this Give Send GO.
Thank you Every Little Angel who has come to help us, the friends we've made, and so many of you who stop to talk to us, and get updates on how the horses, dogs and I are doing, at our in person fundraisers! God bless you!
UPDATE # 2C
A CHRISTMAS WISH!
Dear Santa,
Our Christmas wish is to share with all our Angel friends Beautiful Christmas cards with photos of our horses in our Lovely new home - These will be the first cards in the Horses' line of Inspirational greeting cards!
Santa, Please send us your Angels and Elves! We've been very good! We just need prayers and a little help to complete our dream, our new home and lovely facilities! Thank You!
UPDATE # 2 D
THE LITTLE LIGHT
The Horses Inspirational Message of Love for Christmas 2024 is
THE LITTLE LIGHT
"Never give up Believing the little light at the End of the Tunnel
Will shine so brightly the darkness will disappear!
If you just have Faith to keep walking, one step at a time, with God, You Will Reach the Light!"
Thank You!
Angel and her Horses
September 29th, 2024
Dear Angels
Thank you for helping!
PLEASE HELP US MOVE NOW!
*DUE TO DISABILITY/W/OUT MODIFIED EQUIPMENT I AM UNABLE TO SHARE GSG ON SOCIAL MEDIA. PLEASE SHARE FOR US!
Our neighbor who we don't know, robbed us and said they are going to shoot me for turning them in to the Sheriff.(Threat recorded).
In retaliation and bullying, my horses, service dogs and I have been repeatedly tormented by close range gunshots at all hours of day and nite.
My Beloved service dog Blue is now dead.I am Heartbroken beyond words .
My clean and full water troughs have been found continually dumped, and my horses' feed tampered with.
My tires have been slashed, horse fencing, custom arena panelling, driveway gate and security equipment stolen. Business and personal belongings have been repeatedly vandalized and destroyed.
These losses delay my ability to move us to our new safe home.
I have reached out to law enforcement for help, but am now facing provably false accusations from people whose untrue statements apparently seem more believable than the Truth.
I have run a crisis team/ line for decades helping others in despair who fall between the cracks and can't find any help.
Yet, I can't describe to you the excruciating pain I am in .I am doing everything possible to rise up out of this situation,while being tormented and fearing for my life and our future every day our move is delayed.
I can't stand up alone against bad actors and bullies. Please help me. I just want to forgive them, leave, and Reach Up for our new life.
God's Grace, Your Daily Prayers, Love and Help have brought us safely to this day Ready to Move!
PLEASE HELP ME. We just need a little help to reach our goal and Go!
Before our opportunity is Quickly lost.
Please help us move our custom made, ultra safe, corrals and stalls to our Wonderful new home!
So I can lovingly care for my beloved horses, unhindered, as I have done for so many years. I have provided the best care for my horses, sparing no expense; hiring the top veterinarians, surgeons, and veterinary schools in the country, and providing the highest quality feed and supplements.They each need their special diets, special needs, mom's therapeutic massages, and meticulous care that's brought healing to each one of these horses, several whose medical and behavioural issues were diagnosed as hopeless, prior to coming into my care and home.
ANGELS - WE ARE OUT OF TIME
PLEASE HELP US!
THANK YOU, ANGEL
"YOU SHALL KNOW THE TRUTH AND THE TRUTH SHALL SET YOU FREE" Jesus
