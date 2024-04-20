Supporting Mike King as he Battles Cancer

Mike King has always been health conscious. He's been a clean eater, exercises, and has made good lifestyle choices. After we moved to Kentucky in the summer of 2022, he started to lose weight, but his belly began to grow. He started to eat even healthier, and yet the gut did not reduce in size, and the rest of his body grew even thinner. He visited a local Nurse-Practitioner, who ordered tests. We learned in April, 2024 that he has three masses in his liver. After several scans we learned that Mike has stage 4 cancer with neuroendocrine tumors in his liver that originated in his pancreas. His oncologist recommended taking a monthly injection of Lanreotide, an enzyme which is designed to slow growth of the tumors. The doctor said that the cancer cannot be cured, but it can be controlled and extend Mike's life.

In July, Mike and Marcy will be traveling to Houston, TX to MD Anderson, a cancer treatment center. We are hoping that they will offer some more treatment options to help him as he fights this cancer.

It's been surreal, scary and sad to think about the possibilities. We have seen God exhibit faithfulness to us in so many ways throughout our lives and especially most recently when we moved to Kentucky. We know that He is sovereign, His plans are best and He can be trusted. He's got Mike and his health, as well. We know that He could easily heal Mike, if that's His will. That's our prayer.

Thank you for considering providing for us financially as we face an unknown future. There will be medical expenses and medical insurance expenses. We appreciate and love you all. Any little bit would help. Also, thank you for your prayers. There are so many people praying for Mike and our family. We are so grateful and we know that God hears and answer prayers.