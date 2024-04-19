Campaign Image

Supporting the Simons Family

I'm a single mom, who has been through crisis after emergency for 3 solid years. The latest of which was being laid off in April with no unemployment. I have 3 children to support, during these crazy times where I speak the truth without compromise and stand strongly for the gospel of Jesus Christ. Being a victim of domestic violence, I also speak power to overcome this evil into women's lives every day. 

If you feel led to sow into my life, I know God will abundantly bless yours. Thank you so much! 


For I know the plans I have for you,” declares the Lord, “plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future. Jeremiah 29:11


Watch my testimony here:

https://rumble.com/v3na2gg-out-of-the-valley-of-the-shadow-of-death.html 

Diana Larkin
$ 490.00 USD
1 day ago

blessings for you and your family!

Anonymous Giver
$ 250.00 USD
4 days ago

Diana larkin
$ 185.00 USD
8 days ago

for creative genius!

Diana Larkin
$ 365.00 USD
10 days ago

Happy New Year!

Anonymous Giver
$ 110.00 USD
11 days ago

God bless you, Callie, and your children! May 2025 be full of prosperity for you, full of the joy & hope of the Lord! May you now always have the advantage!

Toni Muscillo
$ 200.00 USD
12 days ago

God bless you Callie!!

Diana Larkin
$ 315.00 USD
18 days ago

enjoy your family in these special days!

Diana Larkin
$ 315.00 USD
20 days ago

Many blessings for you and your family!

Diana Larkin
$ 500.00 USD
24 days ago

Sharing a gift! Merry Christmas!

Anonymous Giver
$ 127.00 USD
25 days ago

🎄❤️💚❤️ Merry Christmas!!!🎄💚❤️💚

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
29 days ago

Diana Larkin
$ 150.00 USD
1 month ago

Merry Christmas and a Blessed New Year!!!

Diana larkin
$ 335.00 USD
1 month ago

thank you for all you do!

Diana larkin
$ 235.00 USD
1 month ago

Blessings on your family!

Anonymous Giver
$ 250.00 USD
1 month ago

Diana Larkin
$ 210.00 USD
1 month ago

Thank you!!!

Diana Larkin
$ 250.00 USD
1 month ago

Have a wonderful Thanksgiving!!

Diana Larkin
$ 235.00 USD
1 month ago

Have a great weekend!

Diana Larkin
$ 210.00 USD
2 months ago

Have a wonderful week!

Anonymous Giver
$ 125.00 USD
2 months ago

"The Lord bless you and keep you; the Lord make his face to shine upon you and be gracious to you; the Lord lift up his countenance upon you and give you peace." Num 6:24-26

