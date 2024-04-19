Supporting the Simons Family

Raised:
USD $13,462
Campaign funds will be received by Callie Simons
I'm a single mom, who has been through crisis after emergency for 3 solid years. The latest of which was being laid off in April with no unemployment. I have 3 children to support, during these crazy times where I speak the truth without compromise and stand strongly for the gospel of Jesus Christ. Being a victim of domestic violence, I also speak power to overcome this evil into women's lives every day.
If you feel led to sow into my life, I know God will abundantly bless yours. Thank you so much!
For I know the plans I have for you,” declares the Lord, “plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future. Jeremiah 29:11
Watch my testimony here:
https://rumble.com/v3na2gg-out-of-the-valley-of-the-shadow-of-death.html
blessings for you and your family!
for creative genius!
Happy New Year!
God bless you, Callie, and your children! May 2025 be full of prosperity for you, full of the joy & hope of the Lord! May you now always have the advantage!
God bless you Callie!!
enjoy your family in these special days!
Many blessings for you and your family!
Sharing a gift! Merry Christmas!
🎄❤️💚❤️ Merry Christmas!!!🎄💚❤️💚
Merry Christmas and a Blessed New Year!!!
thank you for all you do!
Blessings on your family!
Thank you!!!
Have a wonderful Thanksgiving!!
Have a great weekend!
Have a wonderful week!
"The Lord bless you and keep you; the Lord make his face to shine upon you and be gracious to you; the Lord lift up his countenance upon you and give you peace." Num 6:24-26
