Supporting the Simons Family

I'm a single mom, who has been through crisis after emergency for 3 solid years. The latest of which was being laid off in April with no unemployment. I have 3 children to support, during these crazy times where I speak the truth without compromise and stand strongly for the gospel of Jesus Christ. Being a victim of domestic violence, I also speak power to overcome this evil into women's lives every day.

If you feel led to sow into my life, I know God will abundantly bless yours. Thank you so much!





For I know the plans I have for you,” declares the Lord, “plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future. Jeremiah 29:11





Watch my testimony here:

https://rumble.com/v3na2gg-out-of-the-valley-of-the-shadow-of-death.html