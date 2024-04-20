Support Josie's Fight Against Cancer

Goal:
USD $25,000
Raised:
USD $11,440
I share this request on behalf of my beautiful wife Josie. She was diagnosed with breast cancer in late 2021 and underwent a single mastectomy due to three tumors located there in 2022. Like so many victims of breast cancer, it is very threatening and pervasive. It reappeared in her chest on the same side as her surgery approximately one year later. It consists of a single tumor that has continued to grow to a large size and needs to be removed by surgery. Josie's battle with cancer has a twist though. She has elected on her own, not to receive radiation or chemotherapy. She has asserted her right to a treatment of choice which we should all applaud. Although it has saved the insurance company a lot of money, it has been a financial strain on our family due to many alternative treatments not being covered by the insurance companies.. She has had excellent care at a cancer clinic in Tempe, Arizona known as Nature Works Best, using various natural treatments with a very good success rate that is backed up with documentation. She is known there to have a very bright and positive faith-filled attitude and her Christian light and love are undeniable, everywhere she goes. After a difficult search, she has finally found a surgeon that agreed to do surgery if her upcoming PET scan shows no further involvement. She is undergoing housing and living expenses since Tempe is 1000 miles from her home in Texas. She also has transportation costs to the clinic and then of course she is paying daily for her treatment including IV Therapy and Hyperbaric Oxygen treatment among various forms of supplementation. To complicate matters, Josie is the primary caregiver of our mentally disabled, 32 year old son.She has been away since early February and it has been difficult but not impossible as the Lord has given us strength and help. I continue to work past my retirement age and we have devoted our retirement money, our savings, all that we have to battle this. If Josie gets her necessary surgery soon, she will need 12 more weeks of treatment, according to her doctors, to help prevent a re-occurrence. I cannot end this without saying that Jesus heals and we will continue to look to Him as the source and instrument of her healing.
God bless Mrs Joise’s complete healing from Cancer. In Jesus Christ name Amen.
Sending prayers
Prayers for healing and successful treatment
Praying for you sweet Josie! XO- Lauren from Simply
My prayer: “ May the Lord give you the strength to help you fight this battle! I ask a prayer over Josie as she trusts this with you! Amen:)”
May the Lord bring healing, comfort and provision.
I trust God to intervene completely in Jesus’ name. Amen!
May the lord strength you.
Prayers 🙏🙏🙏 for my sweet cousin and her family.
Love you sister, praying you get better soon 💗
With all my love to my friend Joise. God is with her and family.
July 20th, 2024
First of all, I want everyone to know how thankful I am for all of you! Your prayers and support are a great encouragement to me!
I have been exploring the work of Jane McLelland, author of the book "How to Starve Cancer" and am working with a local and remote oncologist in my next step of this battle. The author sees advantages in a mixture of traditional and non-traditional care. Without going into a lot of detail, I will say this looks very promising. It will also be a more affordable method of care and hopefully of maximum effectiveness. My husband is still reading the book and although it is readable, it does get very technical at times but he still recommends it to anyone fighting cancer. Blessings to everyone!
May 30th, 2024
First of all, Josie and I would like to express our extreme gratitude to all of you that contributed prayers, encouraging words and financial giving. It is humbling and joyful to see our family and friends rally to Josie's rescue in this fight against an evil foe.
Second, as promised, we would like to report on her Pet Scan. Thankfully, no organs involved. However, there was an indication of involvement with her spine. This was confirmed with an MRI and an Ultrasound. As a result, her most recent surgeon said he would not operate. Very disappointing and frustrating.
However, Josie learned of a procedure used on tumors that are not operable called Cryoablation. In fact, it is performed on an outpatient basis at the center that did her Ultrasound. A needle-like probe is inserted into the tumor and a substance, usually liquid nitrogen, is injected into the tumor to the monster by freezing the cancer cells! The initial part of the procedure costs $14,500 and that would be the greatest cost incurred, smaller charges later can occur if more work is needed. The doctor advised that 6-7 cm of the tumor would be eliminated using the first probe a total of 3 times.
Please pray for wisdom, guidance and funds if this is meant to be.
