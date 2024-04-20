Support Josie's Fight Against Cancer

I share this request on behalf of my beautiful wife Josie. She was diagnosed with breast cancer in late 2021 and underwent a single mastectomy due to three tumors located there in 2022. Like so many victims of breast cancer, it is very threatening and pervasive. It reappeared in her chest on the same side as her surgery approximately one year later. It consists of a single tumor that has continued to grow to a large size and needs to be removed by surgery. Josie's battle with cancer has a twist though. She has elected on her own, not to receive radiation or chemotherapy. She has asserted her right to a treatment of choice which we should all applaud. Although it has saved the insurance company a lot of money, it has been a financial strain on our family due to many alternative treatments not being covered by the insurance companies.. She has had excellent care at a cancer clinic in Tempe, Arizona known as Nature Works Best, using various natural treatments with a very good success rate that is backed up with documentation. She is known there to have a very bright and positive faith-filled attitude and her Christian light and love are undeniable, everywhere she goes. After a difficult search, she has finally found a surgeon that agreed to do surgery if her upcoming PET scan shows no further involvement. She is undergoing housing and living expenses since Tempe is 1000 miles from her home in Texas. She also has transportation costs to the clinic and then of course she is paying daily for her treatment including IV Therapy and Hyperbaric Oxygen treatment among various forms of supplementation. To complicate matters, Josie is the primary caregiver of our mentally disabled, 32 year old son.She has been away since early February and it has been difficult but not impossible as the Lord has given us strength and help. I continue to work past my retirement age and we have devoted our retirement money, our savings, all that we have to battle this. If Josie gets her necessary surgery soon, she will need 12 more weeks of treatment, according to her doctors, to help prevent a re-occurrence. I cannot end this without saying that Jesus heals and we will continue to look to Him as the source and instrument of her healing.

