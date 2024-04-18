Brittnee’s Family

Please help Brittnee and her 3 children get back on their feet again.

Brittnee and her 3 children could use a little financial help to get into their place and reliable transportation, as she awaits a final judgment of divorce. Her husband drained and removed her from the marital bank account in retaliation to her attempt to escape narcissistic power and control. Which has left this for now far from reachable. Awaiting a settlement, they are now facing homelessness as her husband has abandoned them in their marital lease, stopped paying rent, and moved on without providing the means for them to accomplish the same. Brittnee needs help to raise funds towards first, last, and security to secure a rental for the sum of $5,400. Plus moving and utility deposits. Her vehicle has 210,000 miles and needs attention. Assistance to achieve a reliable vehicle, housing, and escape the wheel of power and control would greatly help this little family. Please donate whatever you can to help them get into a new safe home.

They are looking for...

A new freedom. A fresh start with a bright future. A place to call “home”. In their name with no strings attached.

Thank you in advance for helping to support Brittnee and her 3 children.