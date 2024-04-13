Supporting Stacy as she kicks cancers

Hi, this is my wife Stacy, she was diagnosed with triple negative breast cancer, stage 3 C. We have been married for 5 years and want more years together. We have 2 kids together named Locklyn and August.

Everyone knows Cancer is expensive! Between time off work for appointments, the cost of alternative therapies and medical bills, the financial costs are overwhelming. The last thing our family needs while doing everything we can to heal cancer along with financial worries.





Stacy will be going through chemotherapy and radiation.





Stacy will be unable to work due to the chemotherapy and radiation and attending all of her appointments along with travel time to get to those appointments. Every donation helps.





Along with financial worries and raising two kids and keeping a roof over our head. We appreciate what anyone can donate. A little goes a long ways! Thank you





As you can imagine, expenses have increased. Many family members and friends have asked how they can help, we thought this would be the easiest and most efficient way to help Stacy & Tom





On behalf of our family, Thank you for your support and kindness. No donation is too small, we Thank you for your generosity.





My wife has done 8 treatments and we have shaved our heads. The medical bills have started flowing in and she has had to a step back from working.





As of December 2024, my wife’s cancer has metastasized. We are praying for guidance from the lord as we make this journey together as a family.











