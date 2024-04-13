Mariana's Kidney Treatment

Dear Global Family

As many of your know - Mariana - who became a christian in Chisinau Moldova in 2022, quickly sacrificed her career to join RevivEE 3.0 - and served the church in Moldova. She then signed up for RevivEE 4.0 - to come to Romania - but went through a kidney failure, and has spent almost everyday - in and out of hospitals in Chisinau with dialysis and treatments. God has worked Miracles - and the treatment seems to be working! It is crucial that the process does not stop. Please give if you can - to help. The total monthly bill seems to be around $1500 a month. Please Give and Help!

Thank you so much!

Love

Shawn