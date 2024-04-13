Campaign Image

Mariana's Kidney Treatment

Campaign created by Shawn Wooten

Campaign funds will be received by Shawn Wooten

Dear Global Family

As many of your know - Mariana - who became a christian in Chisinau Moldova in 2022, quickly sacrificed her career to join RevivEE 3.0 - and served the church in Moldova. She then signed up for RevivEE 4.0 - to come to Romania - but went through a kidney failure, and has spent almost everyday - in and out of hospitals in Chisinau with dialysis and treatments. God has worked Miracles - and the treatment seems to be working! It is crucial that the process does not stop. Please give if you can - to help. The total monthly bill seems to be around $1500 a month. Please Give and Help! 

Thank you so much!

Love 

Shawn 

Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
$ 250.00 USD
4 days ago

"Have I not commanded you? Be strong and courageous. Do not be terrified; do not be discouraged, for the LORD your God will be with you wherever you go." - Joshua 1:9

Kim Johnson
$ 100.00 USD
8 days ago

I am so inspired by Mariana, and I am so encouraged to hear of God’s miraculous healing power. I will continue to pray for her complete healing and for God to continue using Mariana in his mighty ways. To God be all the glory. Amen.

Anonymous Giver
$ 1000.00 USD
25 days ago

For Mariana's Kidney transplant.

Overbaugh Family
$ 1000.00 USD
27 days ago

Love and prayers to our sister

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Edyn McLeod
$ 90.00 USD
1 month ago

Kim Johnson
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

I am so inspired by Mariana, and I am so encouraged to hear of God’s miraculous healing power. I will continue to pray for her complete healing and for God to continue using Mariana in his mighty ways. To God be all the glory. Amen.

Natasha
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

May the Lord provide you with comfort and peace during this time. Sending you a hug xox

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 1000.00 USD
2 months ago

We love you sis

Anonymous Giver
$ 400.00 USD
2 months ago

Kim Johnson
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

I am so inspired by Mariana, and I am so encouraged to hear of God’s miraculous healing power. I will continue to pray for her complete healing and for God to continue using Mariana in his mighty ways. To God be all the glory. Amen.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

You’re in my prayers Mariana, I am amazed how much Adonai love us. And he love you dearly Mariana, you’re His Beloved!

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Sending love and prayers.

Amelia Mekemson
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Sending prayers and love from California

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Pablo and Nicole
$ 250.00 USD
2 months ago

We love you sister and praying for you

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
3 months ago

I hope this will help with your treatment.

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
3 months ago

