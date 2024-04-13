Mariana's Kidney Treatment

Monthly Goal:
USD $1,500
Total Raised:
USD $9,460
Raised this month:
USD $350
Campaign funds will be received by Shawn Wooten
Dear Global Family
As many of your know - Mariana - who became a christian in Chisinau Moldova in 2022, quickly sacrificed her career to join RevivEE 3.0 - and served the church in Moldova. She then signed up for RevivEE 4.0 - to come to Romania - but went through a kidney failure, and has spent almost everyday - in and out of hospitals in Chisinau with dialysis and treatments. God has worked Miracles - and the treatment seems to be working! It is crucial that the process does not stop. Please give if you can - to help. The total monthly bill seems to be around $1500 a month. Please Give and Help!
Thank you so much!
Love
Shawn
"Have I not commanded you? Be strong and courageous. Do not be terrified; do not be discouraged, for the LORD your God will be with you wherever you go." - Joshua 1:9
I am so inspired by Mariana, and I am so encouraged to hear of God’s miraculous healing power. I will continue to pray for her complete healing and for God to continue using Mariana in his mighty ways. To God be all the glory. Amen.
For Mariana's Kidney transplant.
Love and prayers to our sister
I am so inspired by Mariana, and I am so encouraged to hear of God’s miraculous healing power. I will continue to pray for her complete healing and for God to continue using Mariana in his mighty ways. To God be all the glory. Amen.
May the Lord provide you with comfort and peace during this time. Sending you a hug xox
We love you sis
I am so inspired by Mariana, and I am so encouraged to hear of God’s miraculous healing power. I will continue to pray for her complete healing and for God to continue using Mariana in his mighty ways. To God be all the glory. Amen.
You’re in my prayers Mariana, I am amazed how much Adonai love us. And he love you dearly Mariana, you’re His Beloved!
Sending love and prayers.
Sending prayers and love from California
We love you sister and praying for you
I hope this will help with your treatment.
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.