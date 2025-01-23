In Loving Memory of our Mother

On April 6, 2024 I lost my mother. She was our family's comedian when we needed a laugh, our crying shoulder when we are down, my last link to my childhood, our family's best friend. She was our everything.

So far the whole passing of mom has been a struggle to navigate. Between dealing with the funeral, the legal formalities, and the debt my mother had right at the time of her passing, I have had no time to process the whole situation. On top of that, I had to take time off work, which I couldn't afford, to start to get things in order to handle her affairs.

I understand that what I put as a goal may not be obtained, but at this point, anything will help with costs that our family has occurred so far.



I want to thank everyone who took time out of your life to read about our situation and possibly help out, if possible. Thank you and God Bless🙏