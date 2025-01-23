In Loving Memory of our Mother

Goal:
USD $10,000
Raised:
USD $275
Campaign funds will be received by Christopher Vantassel
On April 6, 2024 I lost my mother. She was our family's comedian when we needed a laugh, our crying shoulder when we are down, my last link to my childhood, our family's best friend. She was our everything.
So far the whole passing of mom has been a struggle to navigate. Between dealing with the funeral, the legal formalities, and the debt my mother had right at the time of her passing, I have had no time to process the whole situation. On top of that, I had to take time off work, which I couldn't afford, to start to get things in order to handle her affairs.
I understand that what I put as a goal may not be obtained, but at this point, anything will help with costs that our family has occurred so far.
I want to thank everyone who took time out of your life to read about our situation and possibly help out, if possible. Thank you and God Bless🙏
Praying for you all.
I'm sorry for your loss. I can't imagine how hard it is for you right now.
So sorry for your loss, I know it’s not much, but it’s something. I saw your video on YT and even tho you’re a complete stranger to me, I resonate deeply with you, and have gone through much the same in my life. Stay strong, and God bless you and your family…
Hang in there man, best of luck to you and yours
Chris - I can't imagine what you are going through. It's not much, but I hope this helps.
Wish I could give you the full amount you're looking for but I hope you can find some use for this.
Wish I could do more to help!
January 23rd, 2025
It has been a crazy past few months. Here is an update for everyone.
Due to pressure from the bank and local government, the family had to sell my homestead by the end of July 2024. Upon selling the property, myself and the estate together lost over $1500, with me taking over a $1300 loss in the deal.
By the end of September I thought things were going to get back to normal until I received papers in the mail stating that I, personally, was getting sued for a bill my mother had with a clothing company before she passed. This was passed onto the attorney to handle. As of right now, I was told it was my issue to deal with and it wasn't something they will handle.
While this and other issues are unfolding, some of my family have major legal issues going on as well. These legal issues are very private. As of right now, I am not allowed to comment on some of the issues.
All I ask is to keep the family in our prayers. As of right now I am over $2000 in debt with this estate and it's not getting any better.
May 9th, 2024
I wanted to give everyone an update as to how everything is going right now. I have hired an attorney to start in the process of dealing with my mother's affairs. That opened up a major issue from years ago that she never dealt with before her passing. That is the main issue which will cause the most amount of expense for my family. Without getting into a long story, my mother never dealt with my grandmother's estate and now this is something we have to do. Our families are not well off. In fact, I live paycheck to paycheck and raise 3 kids with a wife that is physically unable to work. My sister is a single widowded mother raising a child on her own.
Realistically, we know our campaign will not raise the total amount asked. All we ask for is at least enough to help pay for the funeral. We were unable to afford a service for our mother. We had her cremated and never wrote an obituary since that costs extra money. Our mother deserved better and I wish we could have given it to her.
Thank you to everyone who has donated so far. It has been a blessing to see others willing to help out a family in need.
