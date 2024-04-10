Support the Kimberly Initiative

"I came to you in weakness with great fear and trembling" (1 Corinthians 2:3 NIV). The young child tried to lift a heavy rock. After many tries and efforts, he continued to fail as his father looked on. Finally, after watching the child in great distress, the father asked if the child utilized all his resources. The child confirmed he did so. But the father said, "You have not," and picked up and moved the rock. Holy Spirit, I cannot do this on my own... please help me.

I spent 25 years fighting through addiction. But by the power of Christ, I have been saved and redeemed. I have been set forth on a path to grow closer to God in the knowledge of Christ and the Spirit. Through my six years in recovery, I graduate with my Bachelor's degree in Theology on August 4th. My next stop is Seminary in Winona Lake, Indiana, where I will attain my Master's in Divinity. I know God continues to call me into ministry and move me forward, and to do this calls for drastic changes. I will pick up my life and move to Indiana in August 2024. You see, I met a man named Jesus, and now, I MUST follow him forever.

However, I need your help. I have surrendered, knowing I cannot do this alone. This is a cause of great humility, as I humbly ask for help. No, not out of pride or what others may think, but for me, this comes from a feeling of inadequacy and unworthiness that I could deserve such goodness. I must lay this at the foot of the cross and trust that God has me all the way through.

I am looking to raise money to help pay my nearly $35,000 tuition (three years of schooling) and my first year of living expenses so that I may have time to adjust to a new state and a new way of life and build a team of accountability partners to assist me in my new journey.

I need your help. Through prayer and petition, I hope that there are some out there who believe in the purpose God has on my life, see the hope in my future transformation, and give from the heart of the Lord.

There are many ways you could help. You could give on this platform. You could call me directly to give privately (774-297-8959). You could pray for me and keep me in your thoughts. You could also donate household items; I will start over entirely from scratch. You could donate on Cash App: $BeeLikeJesus. You could donate on Venmo: @Kimberly-Hope-1427. And you certainly can privately text or call me for my address.

I love you all dearly and appreciate everyone who has ever stepped foot into my life, as God has used you to transform my heart, mind, and soul. Thank you.