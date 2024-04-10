Share Your Jesus Story Change the World

Introduction:

We are going to put the mission field right at your finger tips. Jesus said go into all the world and proclaim the good news and we believe one powerful way to do that is through telling the personal Jesus stories of individuals. We are REV12, Inc., a non-profit organization on a mission to share the love of Jesus through powerful personal testimonies. Our name originates from Revelation 12:11, "They defeated him by the blood of the Lamb and the word of their testimony." W e are excited to introduce BluThred , an innovative mobile app that allows Christians worldwide to record and share what Jesus has done for them. Impactful stories that before now, often went untold.

About BluThred:

BluThred is a platform dedicated to sharing the transformative power of Jesus' love through personal testimonies. Users will be able to record, watch, and share their own stories as well as those of others. The app is intuitive and safe, and its so simple anyone can do it. Our primary goal in version 1.0 is to gather and amplify these stories, empowering individuals to share how Jesus has impacted their lives. Later versions will serve larger organizations and their constituencies with expanded features and tools. You can learn more about Rev12, Inc., and BluThred at our website, www.myrev12.com

Why We Need Your Support:

As we prepare to launch BluThred, we need your help to make this vision a reality. Your contributions to REV12, Inc. will fund critical aspects of our project, including:

Completing version 1.0 development focused on sharing Jesus stories globally

Funding alpha and beta testing phases to ensure a seamless user experience

Implementing modifications based on user feedback to enhance impact

How Your Donation Makes a Difference:

Your donation to Rev12, Inc. supports a movement, a movement who's time has come in todays world - the great commission. As our app grows, you can help us leverage the over six billion smartphones in the world today and send the good news of Jesus around the world. You can help foster community and collaboration among individuals and organizations by connecting Christ's Church one person at a time.

Tax-Deductible Benefits:

As a non-profit organization, all donations to REV12, Inc. are tax-deductible in the U.S. You not only support a meaningful cause but also receive valuable tax benefits for your generosity.

Join Us in Sharing the Love of Jesus:

We invite you to join the movement and be a part of something transformative. Share your Jesus story, change lives, and contribute to defeating the enemy through the power of testimony.

Thank You for Your Support:

On behalf of the REV12 / BluThred team and all who will benefit, we extend our heartfelt gratitude for considering our campaign. Your support fuels our mission and empowers us to make a lasting impact.

Get Involved:

Donate today to REV12, Inc. and join the movement.

Share our campaign with your friends, family, and network.

Follow us on social media for updates and behind-the-scenes content.