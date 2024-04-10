Share Your Jesus Story Change the World

Goal:
USD $75,000
Raised:
USD $2,990
Campaign funds will be received by BluThred
We are going to put the mission field right at your finger tips. Jesus said go into all the world and proclaim the good news and we believe one powerful way to do that is through telling the personal Jesus stories of individuals. We are REV12, Inc., a non-profit organization on a mission to share the love of Jesus through powerful personal testimonies. Our name originates from Revelation 12:11, "They defeated him by the blood of the Lamb and the word of their testimony." We are excited to introduce BluThred, an innovative mobile app that allows Christians worldwide to record and share what Jesus has done for them. Impactful stories that before now, often went untold.
BluThred is a platform dedicated to sharing the transformative power of Jesus' love through personal testimonies. Users will be able to record, watch, and share their own stories as well as those of others. The app is intuitive and safe, and its so simple anyone can do it. Our primary goal in version 1.0 is to gather and amplify these stories, empowering individuals to share how Jesus has impacted their lives. Later versions will serve larger organizations and their constituencies with expanded features and tools. You can learn more about Rev12, Inc., and BluThred at our website, www.myrev12.com
As we prepare to launch BluThred, we need your help to make this vision a reality. Your contributions to REV12, Inc. will fund critical aspects of our project, including:
Your donation to Rev12, Inc. supports a movement, a movement who's time has come in todays world - the great commission. As our app grows, you can help us leverage the over six billion smartphones in the world today and send the good news of Jesus around the world. You can help foster community and collaboration among individuals and organizations by connecting Christ's Church one person at a time.
As a non-profit organization, all donations to REV12, Inc. are tax-deductible in the U.S. You not only support a meaningful cause but also receive valuable tax benefits for your generosity.
We invite you to join the movement and be a part of something transformative. Share your Jesus story, change lives, and contribute to defeating the enemy through the power of testimony.
On behalf of the REV12 / BluThred team and all who will benefit, we extend our heartfelt gratitude for considering our campaign. Your support fuels our mission and empowers us to make a lasting impact.
Thank you for being a catalyst for change with BluThred and REV12, Inc. Together we can shine a light on what Jesus is doing in the lives of people all over the world.
