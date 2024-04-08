Helping Haylee

Thank you for taking the time to read this Campaign Information:





One of the kindest and sweetest persons in my life happens to be my sister-in-law, Haylee Katich. Haylee is part of my extended family, she is an amazing mother, wonderful friend to those who know her and cherished wife to her husband Casey. Recently I was made aware that Haylee was going through a difficult time as it pertains to her health. In the year 2017 she had to undergo a surgery which required her gallbladder be removed. This surgery was not anticipated and sadly had some unpredictable side effects which were not known at the time. Without your gallbladder the body can have a tough time breaking down and appropriately absorbing the many essential nutrients needed. Haylee subsequently has been stricken with a calcium deficiency that is effecting her Oral Health. Haylee will require Oral Surgery in the upcoming year. Currently she and her husband do not have the medical insurance required to tackle this matter. We are concerned for her quality of life and want to help with the financial burden this surgery will create. This crowdfunding campaign will go directly to support her, every little bit will help. Thank you for taking time out of your day to read this and hopefully contribute.