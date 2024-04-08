Campaign Image

Free Mackenzie Shirilla

Raised:

 USD $882

Campaign created by T

Campaign funds will be received by Natalie Shirilla

Free Mackenzie Shirilla

Mackenzie Shirilla, a young woman of only 17 years at the time, was sentenced to 15 years to life in prison following a car accident that took the lives of her beloved boyfriend, Dominic Russo, and best friend, Davion Flannagan, on July 31st, 2022. This tragic event was misconstrued as double murder, despite there being no evidence to prove beyond reasonable doubt that she intentionally caused the accident. There is a plethora of evidence that was left out of the trial and witnesses left untapped. The state’s investigation cherry picked what to include and what not to include to paint their own narrative of the accident. Then, the media ran with that narrative and painted a picture for the public of Mackenzie.


The state and media would like you to believe she had no remorse. Mackenzie was and is devastated. She was dealing with the immense grief of losing two people she loved dearly, only to face an unjust sentence and time in prison for an accident she has no recollection of even happening. Her story and the truth never faltered, yet the lies kept pouring in and overshadowed many factors that were never discussed or allowed to be discussed. For instance, the possibility that this could have been due to a medical emergency or a car malfunction has not been adequately considered in her case.


The United States Sentencing Commission reports that juveniles are often sentenced more harshly than adults for similar crimes. We believe Mackenzie's case is an example of this systemic issue. Furthermore, many cases similar to this one do not end up with this conviction and sentence.


We call upon our justice system to reevaluate Mackenzie's case and consider a new trial and reduction in her sentence. A life sentence for an accident during adolescence is disproportionate and does not serve justice or society. If you agree that Mackenzie deserves another chance in a new trial and life outside prison walls, please consider contributing to this fund to help Mackenzie and her family cover the immense legal expenses it takes to fight for her. ❤️‍🩹

For more information visit :

Free Mackenzie Shirilla on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61551524550316&mibextid=LQQJ4d

Recent Donations
Show:
Neal
$ 70.00 USD
23 days ago

Wishing a Merry Christmas to all who believe in Truth, Justice and Liberty. May 2025 be the year your beloved Mackenzie is returned to you.

Neal
$ 30.00 USD
1 month ago

Neal
$ 30.00 USD
1 month ago

Neal
$ 30.00 USD
2 months ago

Amanda V
$ 22.00 USD
4 months ago

If there is anything more I or anyone else can do to help please don't don't hesitate.

For Mackenzie release
$ 20.00 USD
5 months ago

For Mackenzie's legal fees. And for her release, as soon as possible.

Anonymous Giver
$ 30.00 USD
5 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
5 months ago

Jc
$ 20.00 USD
6 months ago

Let's get her back home where she belongs. She has zero business where she is right now especially with all the accusations that place has! #freemackenzieshirilla

Amanda V
$ 13.00 USD
6 months ago

Praying for justice!

james lawson
$ 15.00 USD
6 months ago

FREE MACKENZIE!

For Mackenzie release
$ 12.00 USD
6 months ago

For Mackenzie release this year 2024, as soon as possible. Because she's innocent. Ph.Lemetayer

Darryl Smith
$ 25.00 USD
7 months ago

Free Mackenzie! She is innocent!

Anonymous Giver
$ 15.00 USD
7 months ago

She is innocent

Anonymous Giver
$ 30.00 USD
8 months ago

For Mackenzie's release, this year, as soon as posible.

Anonymous Giver
$ 9.00 USD
8 months ago

For Mackenzie release

Anonymous Giver
$ 33.00 USD
8 months ago

For the Mackenzie release. God bless her!

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
8 months ago

🙏🙏🙏

LBK
$ 20.00 USD
9 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
9 months ago

For Mackenzie release.

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo