Free Mackenzie Shirilla

Mackenzie Shirilla, a young woman of only 17 years at the time, was sentenced to 15 years to life in prison following a car accident that took the lives of her beloved boyfriend, Dominic Russo, and best friend, Davion Flannagan, on July 31st, 2022. This tragic event was misconstrued as double murder, despite there being no evidence to prove beyond reasonable doubt that she intentionally caused the accident. There is a plethora of evidence that was left out of the trial and witnesses left untapped. The state’s investigation cherry picked what to include and what not to include to paint their own narrative of the accident. Then, the media ran with that narrative and painted a picture for the public of Mackenzie.





The state and media would like you to believe she had no remorse. Mackenzie was and is devastated. She was dealing with the immense grief of losing two people she loved dearly, only to face an unjust sentence and time in prison for an accident she has no recollection of even happening. Her story and the truth never faltered, yet the lies kept pouring in and overshadowed many factors that were never discussed or allowed to be discussed. For instance, the possibility that this could have been due to a medical emergency or a car malfunction has not been adequately considered in her case.





The United States Sentencing Commission reports that juveniles are often sentenced more harshly than adults for similar crimes. We believe Mackenzie's case is an example of this systemic issue. Furthermore, many cases similar to this one do not end up with this conviction and sentence.





We call upon our justice system to reevaluate Mackenzie's case and consider a new trial and reduction in her sentence. A life sentence for an accident during adolescence is disproportionate and does not serve justice or society. If you agree that Mackenzie deserves another chance in a new trial and life outside prison walls, please consider contributing to this fund to help Mackenzie and her family cover the immense legal expenses it takes to fight for her. ❤️‍🩹

For more information visit :

