Lindsay’s Legal Battle

This mother determined that she no longer wanted to be a victim of this madman so, she came up with a plan to escape. She educated herself in secret, eventually attaining a paralegal degree so she could financially provide for her family. She made every effort to work with the legal system so that she and her children could break free of the abuse, including obtaining a lifetime domestic violence injunction for herself and her children against this monster and his family. They qualified for a state operated address confidentiality program. Unfortunately, the abuser and his family members continuously used whatever means necessary to gain custody of the children. They continuously made false police reports, misrepresented themselves before the family court system, and harassed the woman’s family members and loved ones all in an effort to determine the location of the mother and the children.

There are more details regarding this mother’s story that we could discuss but there is not enough time to do so. Currently, she is locked up in a Kentucky jail awaiting a hearing on a another chapter of this battle to be settled, even though she is a Florida resident. That same court in Kentucky is also trying to take away all of her legal rights to her 2 youngest children. This woman is a God fearing patriot that loves her country and still possesses faith in the legal system even though the people in that system have often dropped the ball and let her down. This is where the good people in this country can help. She needs funds to pay her legal expenses so she can continue her battle. To date the litigation she has been subjected to has been quite costly and she barely has any funds to eat much less pay lawyers and she can’t even find work during this difficult time because she is currently in jail.

Please share this story on your social media as much as you can! Thank you so much for your help and time!

I wish I was posting about a fictional “Movie of the Week” but, unfortunately everything I am about to write is true. I am an advocate for a Florida woman who has 3 beautiful children (ages 10, 13 and 18) and loves them immensely. Approximately 15 years ago, she had the misfortune of meeting a man whom a roommate had sublet out her share of an apartment they shared to. He turned out to be the “Devil”.. He subjected her to years of emotional, physical, and sexual abuse and control, which some could actually classify as human trafficking. After he impregnated her, the woman’s nightmare actually got worse as the monster used her love for her children to control every aspect of her life. As the children grew older they also became targets for the abuse.